Nov 23 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings and George Weston, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Amex Exploration Inc : Haywood Securities starts with buy rating and C$4 PT * BRP Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$130 from C$136 * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with C$11.50 price target * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$5 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 * George Weston Ltd : Scotiabank raises target price to C$175 from C$168 * Good Natured Products Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.75 from C$1.20 * Think Research Corporation : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.60 from C$1.50 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

1 DAY AGO