BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of Zijin Mining Falls To 4.76% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF ZIJIN MINING REDUCED TO 4.76% ON NOV 18 FROM 5.00% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
BRIEF-Global Mofy Metaverse Limited Files For IPO - SEC Filing
Nov 23 (Reuters) - * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE LIMITED FILES FOR IPO - SEC FILING. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PRICING OF IPO OF 6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES BETWEEN US$4.5 AND US$5.5 PER SHARE. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PLAN TO LIST ORDINARY SHARES ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET, OR...
BRIEF-Imdex Says Boart Longyear Was Unsuccessful In Application To Extend Stay Of Some Orders
* ON NOV 21, BOART LONGYEAR WAS UNSUCCESSFUL IN ITS APPLICATION TO EXTEND THE STAY OF CERTAIN ORDERS. * ORDERS RESTRAIN GLOBALTECH, BOART LONGYEAR FROM MAKING, HIRING, SELLING, IMPORTING, EXPORTING CURRENT INFRINGING TRUCORE UPIX TOOLS. * GLOBALTECH AND BOART LONGYEAR HAVE 90 DAYS TO COLLECT FROM THEIR CUSTOMERS OR ANY...
BRIEF-Universal Store Says Total Group Sales (Excluding Thrills) Up 40.2% During 21 Weeks Ended 20 Nov
* FOR 21 WEEKS ENDED 20 NOV, TOTAL GROUP SALES (EXCLUDING THRILLS) UP 40.2%. * COMPANY SEEKS TO EXPAND AND CLUSTER STORE ROLLOUT PLAN BY STATE IN FY23. * EXPECTS 'CHANNEL MIX' TO CONTINUE TO NORMALIZE THROUGH BALANCE OF FY23. * DOES NOT CONSIDER IT APPROPRIATE TO PROVIDE FY23 GUIDANCE.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
BRIEF-Shotspotter Enters Into Fifth Amendment To Credit Agreement With Umpqua
* SHOTSPOTTER - ON NOV 22, CO ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH UMPQUA WHICH AMENDS TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED SEPT 27, 2018. * SHOTSPOTTER - AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM NOVEMBER 27, 2022 TO OCTOBER 15, 2024. * SHOTSPOTTER - AMENDMENT INCREASES THE...
WRAPUP 4-FTX spent $300mln on Bahamas real estate, run as 'personal fiefdom' -attorneys
(Recasts with details from hearing) NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Stricken crypto exchange FTX was run as a "personal fiefdom" of Sam Bankman-Fried, attorneys for the firm said on Tuesday, describing that one of the company's units spent $300 million on Bahamas real estate. The collapse of FTX, once...
BRIEF-Visa Inc Announces Volume And Transaction Data For Oct And Nov 1-21, 2022
* VISA INC - ON NOVEMBER 23, 2022, VISA ANNOUNCED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA FOR OCTOBER AND FROM NOVEMBER 1-21 ("NOVEMBER"), 2022. * VISA INC- RUSSIA-RELATED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA ARE NOT INCLUDED IN OUR RESULTS FROM APRIL 2022 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2022. * VISA INC - NOVEMBER U.S. PAYMENTS VOLUME...
BRIEF-Silver Viper Minerals Announces $2 Million Private Placement
* SILVER VIPER MINERALS ANNOUNCES $2 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT. * SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP - TO UNDERTAKE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM SALE OF UP TO 10 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.20 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Alimentation Couche-Tard, Canadian Pacific Railway, Entree Resources
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Alimentation Couche-Tard, Canadian Pacific Railway and Entree Resources, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$68 from C$65 * Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$120 from C$110 * Entree Resources Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$1.60 from C$1.55 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$68 from C$65 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$73 from C$75 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$67 from C$69 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Stifel GMP cuts target price to C$68 from C$70 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : TD Securities raises target to C$71 from C$69 * Bonterra Resources Inc : Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$1 from C$1.3 * Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$120 from C$110 * Diversified Royalty Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$4 from C$3.50 * Entree Resources Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$1.60 from C$1.55 * Pluribus Technologies Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$3.75 from C$5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Kalkine: Should you explore ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock this month?
Zim Integrated Shipping Services mostly known as ZIM, is a publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping company. The company was launched in the year 1945. In the early 1970’s ZIM became a pioneer in container shipping and established itself as a leading global, asset light container liner shipping company. Watch this video for more.
How low are diesel inventories crushing the US and EU economies? | Kalkine Media
The United States is facing increasing recession fears as the Federal Reserve, the country’s central bank stays bullish in combating high inflation. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects low inventories of distillate fuels, primarily consumed as diesel fuel and heating oil, will lead to high prices through early 2023. Watch out this video for more.
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings, George Weston
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings and George Weston, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Amex Exploration Inc : Haywood Securities starts with buy rating and C$4 PT * BRP Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$130 from C$136 * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with C$11.50 price target * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$5 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 * George Weston Ltd : Scotiabank raises target price to C$175 from C$168 * Good Natured Products Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.75 from C$1.20 * Think Research Corporation : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.60 from C$1.50 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
Kalkine: ASX 200 gains at the open l Mesoblast, PolyNovo and Qantas in news
Australian shares have risen to their highest level in five months, led by sharp gains across mining and energy stocks, as investors shrugged off China's renewed COVID-19 lockdowns. The ASX 200 index had gained 0.8 per cent to 7,230 points, by 10:35am AEDT on Wednesday. Shares of Qantas jumped 5.1 per cent to $6.17.
Which 5 ASX-listed mining penny stocks made the news today? | Kalkine Media
A-Cap Energy (ASX:ACB) ) reported results from the recently completed reverse circulation at its Wilconi Ni-Co. Auric Mining (ASX: AWJ) said Chalice West Project drilling program was completed on 22 November 2022. Kaiser Reef (ASX:KAU) reports encouraging drilling results from the A1 Mine. Eagle Mountain Mining (ASX: EM2) to raise A$5M. Mitre Mining Corporation (ASX: MMC) to acquire 100% of Bellpark Minerals.
Which 2 ASX-listed technology penny stocks are raising capital? | Kalkine Media
Pearl Global (ASX: PG1) announces that it has received binding commitments to raise up to $6.82 million through a two-tranche placement for the issue of approximately 454.7 million new fully paid ordinary shares at an offer price of $0.015 per New Share. EP&T Global (ASX: EPX) announces the launch of a capital raising at an offer price of A$0.025 per new ordinary share to raise approximately A$5.0 million. Watch this show to know more.
How are PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) shares faring post A$30M equity raise?
PolyNovo completed raising AU$30 million through an institutional placement today. Meanwhile, the company’s shares were trading 8.612% lower on ASX at 12:51 PM AEDT today. Today, the medical device developer PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) announced that it had received commitments to subscribe to new fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to an institutional placement of AU$30 million.
Jindalee (ASX:JRL) shares welcome outstanding lithium intercepts from McDermitt
Jindalee Resources (ASX:JRL) has received significant lithium intercepts from six holes, part of its recently completed 21-hole drilling at McDermitt. The drilling campaign is designed to infill and extend the Mineral Resource Estimate of the project. Based on the mineralised intercepts in hole ID: MDD025 (182.2m @ 1197 ppm Li...
Here's why Galileo Mining's (ASX:GAL) shares close in green today?
Galileo informed today (23 November) that drilling at the Callisto palladium-platinum-gold-rhodium-copper-nickel find has returned rhodium samples. On the back of the news, the company's shares closed at AU$1.10 each, up 5.26% today. This outperformed ASX 200 Materials index, which was 1.03% up at 17,379.50 points. Shares of ASX-listed Galileo Mining...
