Nov 24 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Alimentation Couche-Tard, Canadian Pacific Railway and Entree Resources, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$68 from C$65 * Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$120 from C$110 * Entree Resources Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$1.60 from C$1.55 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$68 from C$65 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$73 from C$75 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$67 from C$69 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : Stifel GMP cuts target price to C$68 from C$70 * Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : TD Securities raises target to C$71 from C$69 * Bonterra Resources Inc : Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$1 from C$1.3 * Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$120 from C$110 * Diversified Royalty Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$4 from C$3.50 * Entree Resources Ltd : TD Securities raises target price to C$1.60 from C$1.55 * Pluribus Technologies Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$3.75 from C$5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)

5 HOURS AGO