BRIEF-Visa Inc Announces Volume And Transaction Data For Oct And Nov 1-21, 2022
* VISA INC - ON NOVEMBER 23, 2022, VISA ANNOUNCED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA FOR OCTOBER AND FROM NOVEMBER 1-21 ("NOVEMBER"), 2022. * VISA INC- RUSSIA-RELATED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA ARE NOT INCLUDED IN OUR RESULTS FROM APRIL 2022 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2022. * VISA INC - NOVEMBER U.S. PAYMENTS VOLUME...
BRIEF-Universal Store Says Total Group Sales (Excluding Thrills) Up 40.2% During 21 Weeks Ended 20 Nov
* FOR 21 WEEKS ENDED 20 NOV, TOTAL GROUP SALES (EXCLUDING THRILLS) UP 40.2%. * COMPANY SEEKS TO EXPAND AND CLUSTER STORE ROLLOUT PLAN BY STATE IN FY23. * EXPECTS 'CHANNEL MIX' TO CONTINUE TO NORMALIZE THROUGH BALANCE OF FY23. * DOES NOT CONSIDER IT APPROPRIATE TO PROVIDE FY23 GUIDANCE.
BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of CanSino Rises To 8.34% - HKEX Filing
* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF CANSINO INCREASED TO 8.34% ON NOV 18 FROM 7.90% - HKEX FILING.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
US Navy finds the same kind of Iranian suicide drone Russia has been using against Ukraine was used to attack a tanker
Russian forces have used Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones in recent attacks across Ukraine, sometimes targeting critical infrastructure.
BRIEF-Imdex Says Boart Longyear Was Unsuccessful In Application To Extend Stay Of Some Orders
* ON NOV 21, BOART LONGYEAR WAS UNSUCCESSFUL IN ITS APPLICATION TO EXTEND THE STAY OF CERTAIN ORDERS. * ORDERS RESTRAIN GLOBALTECH, BOART LONGYEAR FROM MAKING, HIRING, SELLING, IMPORTING, EXPORTING CURRENT INFRINGING TRUCORE UPIX TOOLS. * GLOBALTECH AND BOART LONGYEAR HAVE 90 DAYS TO COLLECT FROM THEIR CUSTOMERS OR ANY...
BRIEF-Global Mofy Metaverse Limited Files For IPO - SEC Filing
Nov 23 (Reuters) - * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE LIMITED FILES FOR IPO - SEC FILING. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PRICING OF IPO OF 6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES BETWEEN US$4.5 AND US$5.5 PER SHARE. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PLAN TO LIST ORDINARY SHARES ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET, OR...
BRIEF-Shotspotter Enters Into Fifth Amendment To Credit Agreement With Umpqua
* SHOTSPOTTER - ON NOV 22, CO ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH UMPQUA WHICH AMENDS TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED SEPT 27, 2018. * SHOTSPOTTER - AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM NOVEMBER 27, 2022 TO OCTOBER 15, 2024. * SHOTSPOTTER - AMENDMENT INCREASES THE...
BRIEF-Silver Viper Minerals Announces $2 Million Private Placement
* SILVER VIPER MINERALS ANNOUNCES $2 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT. * SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP - TO UNDERTAKE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM SALE OF UP TO 10 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.20 PER UNIT
BRIEF-Schroders PLC's Long Position In H-Shares Of Shandong Gold Mining Falls To 15.93% - HKEX Filing
* SCHRODERS PLC'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF SHANDONG GOLD MINING REDUCED TO 15.93% ON NOV 22 FROM 16.05% - HKEX FILING.
U.S. farm agency to collect data on hemp, precision farming in census
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will for the first time collect data on farmers growing hemp and using technology to guide their farming decisions in the 2022 census of agriculture, which the agency launched on Tuesday. The census, an effort to count and gather information about every...
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings, George Weston
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings and George Weston, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Amex Exploration Inc : Haywood Securities starts with buy rating and C$4 PT * BRP Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$130 from C$136 * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with C$11.50 price target * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$5 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 * George Weston Ltd : Scotiabank raises target price to C$175 from C$168 * Good Natured Products Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.75 from C$1.20 * Think Research Corporation : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.60 from C$1.50 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
UPDATE 2-Bank regulators tell Citigroup to take urgent action to fix resolution plan
(Adds share price fall, analyst comment, other bank results) Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp identified a shortcoming in Citigroup Inc's so-called "living will" that details how the firm would be unwound in the event of bankruptcy. Banking regulators...
Kalkine: Should you explore ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock this month?
Zim Integrated Shipping Services mostly known as ZIM, is a publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping company. The company was launched in the year 1945. In the early 1970’s ZIM became a pioneer in container shipping and established itself as a leading global, asset light container liner shipping company. Watch this video for more.
Jindalee (ASX:JRL) shares welcome outstanding lithium intercepts from McDermitt
Jindalee Resources (ASX:JRL) has received significant lithium intercepts from six holes, part of its recently completed 21-hole drilling at McDermitt. The drilling campaign is designed to infill and extend the Mineral Resource Estimate of the project. Based on the mineralised intercepts in hole ID: MDD025 (182.2m @ 1197 ppm Li...
U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' lung cancer drug
Nov 25 (Reuters) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPPI.O) said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve its experimental lung cancer drug, citing the need for an additional study.
China’s 26-storey pig skyscraper ready to produce 1 million pigs a year
On the southern outskirts of Ezhou, a city in central China’s Hubei province, a giant apartment-style building overlooks the main road. But it is not for office workers or families. At 26 storeys it is by far the biggest single-building pig farm in the world, with a capacity to slaughter 1.2 million pigs a year.
Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
5 TSX Real estate rental stocks to watch post rent surge
In Q3 2022, Boardwalk's rental revenue was C$ 125.5 million. Tricon's net income in Q3 2022 was US$ 178.78 million. Granite's revenue in Q3 2022 was reported at C$ 111.6 million. Canada's real estate consists of two busy segments- commercial and residential, and within these, there exists a rental market.
White House's Jha: Social media platform owners should consider role in COVID misinformation
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Owners of social media platforms should consider their personal responsibility regarding health disinformation, and the public should choose reputable sources to trust, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said on Tuesday. "You can decide to trust America's physicians, or you can trust some random...
