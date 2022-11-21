ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Visa Inc Announces Volume And Transaction Data For Oct And Nov 1-21, 2022

* VISA INC - ON NOVEMBER 23, 2022, VISA ANNOUNCED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA FOR OCTOBER AND FROM NOVEMBER 1-21 ("NOVEMBER"), 2022. * VISA INC- RUSSIA-RELATED VOLUME AND TRANSACTION DATA ARE NOT INCLUDED IN OUR RESULTS FROM APRIL 2022 THROUGH NOVEMBER 2022. * VISA INC - NOVEMBER U.S. PAYMENTS VOLUME...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-JPMorgan's Long Position In H-Shares Of CanSino Rises To 8.34% - HKEX Filing

* JPMORGAN CHASE & CO'S LONG POSITION IN H-SHARES OF CANSINO INCREASED TO 8.34% ON NOV 18 FROM 7.90% - HKEX FILING. Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Global Mofy Metaverse Limited Files For IPO - SEC Filing

Nov 23 (Reuters) - * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE LIMITED FILES FOR IPO - SEC FILING. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PRICING OF IPO OF 6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES BETWEEN US$4.5 AND US$5.5 PER SHARE. * GLOBAL MOFY METAVERSE - PLAN TO LIST ORDINARY SHARES ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET, OR...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Shotspotter Enters Into Fifth Amendment To Credit Agreement With Umpqua

* SHOTSPOTTER - ON NOV 22, CO ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH UMPQUA WHICH AMENDS TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED SEPT 27, 2018. * SHOTSPOTTER - AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM NOVEMBER 27, 2022 TO OCTOBER 15, 2024. * SHOTSPOTTER - AMENDMENT INCREASES THE...
kalkinemedia.com

BRIEF-Silver Viper Minerals Announces $2 Million Private Placement

* SILVER VIPER MINERALS ANNOUNCES $2 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT. * SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP - TO UNDERTAKE A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM SALE OF UP TO 10 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.20 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
kalkinemedia.com

U.S. farm agency to collect data on hemp, precision farming in census

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will for the first time collect data on farmers growing hemp and using technology to guide their farming decisions in the 2022 census of agriculture, which the agency launched on Tuesday. The census, an effort to count and gather information about every...
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings, George Weston

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Calfrac Well Services, Dentalcorp Holdings and George Weston, on Wednesday. HIGHLIGHTS * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Wednesday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Amex Exploration Inc : Haywood Securities starts with buy rating and C$4 PT * BRP Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$130 from C$136 * Calfrac Well Services Ltd : ATB Capital Markets raises target to C$13 from C$11.50 * Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd : TD Securities raises target to C$14.50 from C$13 * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with outperformer rating * DRI Healthcare Trust : CIBC initiates coverage with C$11.50 price target * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform * EverGen Infrastructure Corp : RBC cuts target price to C$3 from C$5 * George Weston Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$204 from C$193 * George Weston Ltd : Scotiabank raises target price to C$175 from C$168 * Good Natured Products Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.75 from C$1.20 * Think Research Corporation : Canaccord Genuity cuts target to C$0.60 from C$1.50 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com

Kalkine: Should you explore ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock this month?

Zim Integrated Shipping Services mostly known as ZIM, is a publicly held Israeli international cargo shipping company. The company was launched in the year 1945. In the early 1970’s ZIM became a pioneer in container shipping and established itself as a leading global, asset light container liner shipping company. Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com

Jindalee (ASX:JRL) shares welcome outstanding lithium intercepts from McDermitt

Jindalee Resources (ASX:JRL) has received significant lithium intercepts from six holes, part of its recently completed 21-hole drilling at McDermitt. The drilling campaign is designed to infill and extend the Mineral Resource Estimate of the project. Based on the mineralised intercepts in hole ID: MDD025 (182.2m @ 1197 ppm Li...
OREGON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Stocks churn ahead of Fed minutes as oil tumbles on price cap plan

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global shares churned on Wednesday ahead of minutes of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed light on whether the U.S. central bank was considering moderating interest rate hikes. Crude oil prices tumbled as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap of $65...
kalkinemedia.com

5 TSX Real estate rental stocks to watch post rent surge

In Q3 2022, Boardwalk's rental revenue was C$ 125.5 million. Tricon's net income in Q3 2022 was US$ 178.78 million. Granite's revenue in Q3 2022 was reported at C$ 111.6 million. Canada's real estate consists of two busy segments- commercial and residential, and within these, there exists a rental market.

