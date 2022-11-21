Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Clearing skies Friday; great forecast for the Buckeyes before rain arrives
After a beautiful holiday across Central Ohio, a few showers worked through the area Friday morning to shake things up, but just for a few hours. Rain activity clears the region as a cold front tracks through, and pushes it out of our area this morning. Behind it, we’ll see temperatures topping out in the lower 50s, so about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, under clearing skies.
NBC4 Columbus
Above normal temps for holiday weekend in Columbus area
Friday: Very early showers, clearing skies, high 52. Saturday: Partly cloudy, more clouds late, rain near midnight, high 55. This has been a very mild day, in fact, the 5th warmest for November 24th on record at 62° this afternoon. Expect a mild night tonight with temps more than a dozen above normal in the middle 40s. However, rain will move in mainly after midnight and should push east by sunrise on Friday.
NBC4 Columbus
Sunshine and mild temps for holiday, few showers this weekend
We have got a great weather setup for this big travel day ahead of Thanksgiving! We will see sunny skies throughout Wednesday, with high temperatures topping out in the middle 50s. The breeze will be light throughout, with just a few high clouds building in later. Weather-wise, we couldn’t ask for better weather as people hit the roads!
WTOL-TV
Ask a meteorologist: How much snow will northwest Ohio get this winter?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan can include anything from snow to rain and heat to bone-chilling cold. When the WTOL 11 Weather Team puts together a winter weather outlook, there are many factors to analyze. One significant factor is El Niño Southern Oscillation. ENSO is a measurement of the sea surface temperatures off the coast of South America.
ashlandsource.com
Here's what Ohio weather will give us during Thanksgiving holiday
A front of warm weather is on its way to Ohio, reaching the mid 50s with clear skies by Thanksgiving before rain washes it all away by Black Friday. The National Weather Service has forecasted sunny, clear skies with a high of 56 for the region on Thanksgiving.
NBC4 Columbus
Morning Forecast: November 23, 2022
What to do with the Thanksgiving meal waste
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – What happens to all of that Thanksgiving waste once the dinner table is clear? The Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio said everything you buy for the big meal has to eventually be disposed of. SWACO said this time of year, their landfills see more waste than any other time of […]
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places, which all serve tasty hot dogs (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this local staple is known for their delicious hot dogs, which are made to order with 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. If you visit the diner in the morning, check out their breakfast dog, which includes an all-beef hot dog covered in bacon and topped with egg and cheese. Patrons also love their diner dogs, which are topped with homemade coleslaw and chili.
Ohio flu levels rising ahead of Thanksgiving weekend
As families and friends prepare to gather at the dinner table on Thanksgiving, the CDC says more than 2,100 Americans have already died from the flu within the past month.
Galion Inquirer
South Street’s surface a topic for the city
GALION — The state of South Street’s surface in Galion was the topic of discussion in the most recent Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee Meeting. South Street is in need of a resurfacing, but the problems go deeper than that. Galion received an outside recommendation of the...
WTAP
The Ohio State Highway Patrol asks everyone to be safe this holiday
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - As people travel to meet with family and friends, eating and maybe even drinking, the Ohio State Highway Patrol asks everyone to be safe this holiday. Thanksgiving is a holiday when many are traveling to be with family, Sergeant Dustin Payne with the Ohio State Highway Patrol asks everyone to be aware of increased traffic and to take extra precautions, like leaving early and allowing for extra space between cars.
Man dressed as bear stops in Ohio during cross-country run
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One man is stopping in Ohio as part of his run across the U.S. — while wearing a bear suit. Jessy Larios is running from New York to his home in Los Angeles California, all while wearing a cartoon bear costume. It’s a character he and his friend designed back in […]
Renovated shooting range open in Ohio
A newly renovated public shooting range is now open in Ohio.
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin store closing after 17 years, owner encourages community to shop local
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's the season of giving, and one local shop in Dublin is encouraging people to shop locally for the holidays. Unfortunately, after nearly 17 years, Extravagifts is closing its doors. "Extravagifts is an all-occasion gift store," said owner of Extravagifts Michele Alvarez. The shop has...
WHIZ
Christ’s Table Provides Meals to Those in Need This Thanksgiving
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Many went home to their friends and families Thursday for their Thanksgiving feasts. However, some spent part of their day giving back to their community at Christ’s Table. Volunteers spent the holiday helping prepare and pass out meals to those in need this Thanksgiving. And...
Tell Me More: The man behind the signs at an east Columbus intersection
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rain or shine, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., at the corner of Broad and Hamilton, is Julius Brown, offering positive messages for commuters on their daily drive. Brown was sleeping on that corner when he receive his own sign. “I didn’t hear a voice,” he said. “I just got awakened […]
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner …. Columbus non-profit provides Thanksgiving dinner boxes for families in need. NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Division of Fire, CME Federal Credit Union, McDonald's, CAS, 97.9 WNCI and 93.3 The Bus to hold the 44th annual NBC4 Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
cwcolumbus.com
Dollars & Sense: How to keep the heat in your home this winter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The colder it gets outside, the higher it costs to heat your home. With heating bills through the roof, here are three simple ways to keep warm using things you might already have. Be a draft dodger!. Cut the leg off an old pair of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fayette Co. home a total loss following early morning fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Fayette County battled an overnight structure fire. The call came in shortly after 3:00 a.m. According to initial reports, multiple fire crews responded to the 1900 block of York Road N.E. in Perry Township. The home, officials say, was a total loss. The...
