KARK
Hogs offer transfer wide receiver Andrew Armstrong
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is the latest school to offer a scholarship to former Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong. Armstrong, 6-6, 189, announced he would enter the transfer portal on Nov. 22 and since then has collected 17 offers. As a sophomore this season, the former Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne standout caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns with a long of 96 yards.
KARK
CJ Brown coming off big game in playoffs, talks Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown helped lead the Tigers to a 45-0 win in Round of the state playoffs this past Friday. For Brown, 6-1, 180, it wasn’t just another game. Brown caught eight passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns in the win over North Little Rock. He talked about his performance.
KARK
Quincey McAdoo thriving at cornerback
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense with the exception of a conservative approach in the fourth quarter this past Saturday has made great improvement since Quincey McAdoo was inserted into the starting lineup at cornerback. McAdoo came to Arkansas as a four-star wide receiver, but volunteered to move to cornerback...
KARK
Pooh Paul ready for increased role
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman linebacker Chris “Pooh” Paul jr. is set to take on an increased role with the expected absence of an injured Bumper Pool. Paul will likely start Friday’s game against Missouri. Paul enters the game with 41 tackles, 26 solo, seven for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Following Tuesday’s practice, Paul talked about what has led to his very successful season.
KARK
Hogs confident heading into Elite Eight: “It’s going to be something Florida State has never seen before”
For Arkansas Soccer, the 2021 season came to an end at the Elite Eight on the road at Rutgers. Back in the Elite Eight for the second straight year, the Hogs are hoping their road trip ends with a ticket to the College Cup. 3-seed Arkansas will face 1-seed Florida...
KARK
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hasn’t had any good luck when playing at Missouri since the Tigers joined the SEC. The Hogs are winless in Columbia and they hope to break that skid on Friday. Missouri (5-6, 2-5) needs to defeat the Hogs to become bowl eligible. Arkansas was in the same situation this past Saturday night and Ole Miss walked into a hornet’s nest in Fayetteville. Arkansas was up 42-6 after two plays in the third quarter. The Hogs may be heading to a similar situation on Friday.
KARK
WATCH: Arkansas players preview matchup with Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas football team is getting ready for their matchup with the Missouri Tigers on Friday. Hear from KJ Jefferson, Trey Knox, Chris Paul and Drew Sanders on their thoughts about the Battle Line Rivalry here:. Arkansas-Missouri kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and...
KARK
Drew Sanders named Butkus Award finalist
FAYETTEVILLE — Drew Sanders’ transfer from Alabama to Arkansas to play linebacker has been a very beneficial one for the former five-star recruit. Sanders is one of five finalists for the Butkus Award which is given to the nation’s top linebacker. Sanders converted from edge rusher at Alabama to linebacker with Barry Odom’s defense. In 11 games, Sanders has 96 tackles, 37 solo, 12.5 for loss, 8.5 sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.
KARK
Arkansas ready for Thanksgiving hoops in Virgin Islands
Being home for the holidays is great for most people, but so is going to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. That’s where the undefeated Arkansas women’s basketball program is this week to play three games in three days in the Paradise Jam, whose games will be streamed by ESPN +.
