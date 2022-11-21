Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 225 mile marker. A 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was traveling north on I-81 in the left lane when it encountered a male pedestrian in the travel lane. The bus was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO