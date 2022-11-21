ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

GoFundMe starts centralized page for UVa shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The GoFundMe webpage has put verified fundraising pages for the UVa shooting victims into a centralized page. A new page for Marlee Morgan has just been started. GoFundMe tweets “our trust and safety team is monitoring our platform closely” and has been adding pages as they are verified.
ACFR Assistant Fire Marshall Captain Shawn Maddux

Dr. Janowski joined the program to discuss cancer awareness and prevention and much more. Charlottesville City Councilor Brian Pinkston joined the show to discuss the employee survey and the search for a new Police Chief. Delegate Sally Hudson announces her decision to run for the VA Senate. Captain Shawn Maddux...
VSP investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 81

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Nov. 21, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 225 mile marker. A 2020 Ford passenger shuttle bus was traveling north on I-81 in the left lane when it encountered a male pedestrian in the travel lane. The bus was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene.
