Pacific Rim: New Japan x Stardom Historic X-Over review

Jim Valley & Fumi Saito look back at this weekend's NJPW and Stardom event.

As promised, it's a second Pacific Rim Pro Wrestling Podcast this week as Fumi Saito and I review Saturday's New Japan Stardom Historic X-Over: a truly historic showcase of men and women from Japan's two largest pro wrestling companies on the same card.

Fumi runs down the card, the results and his thoughts on the performances and the wrestlers. We talk about the up and coming talent, The Great Muta, a new IWGP Women's Champion, and the surprise of Kenny Omega challenging Will Ospreay for the IWGP US Title at Wrestle Kingdom on January 4th at Tokyo Dome.

