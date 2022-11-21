Read full article on original website
The deadline to submit comments on the Buffalo Springs project is December 16th
BEDFORD – Last week, the U.S. Forest Service opened the long-awaited comment period on the Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) for the Buffalo Springs project. The proposed project prescribes up to 15,100 acres of aggressive burning and 5,124 acres of logging, including up to. 707 acres of clearcutting, within the Hoosier National Forest (HNF) and represents the largest logging and burning proposal in the history of that forest.
New start dates for Medicare Part B coverage coming in 2023
INDIANA – Changes are coming next year for Medicare Part B coverage. If you are eligible at age 65, your Initial Enrollment Period (IEP):. Begins three months before your 65th birthday. Includes the month of your 65th birthday. Ends three months after your 65th birthday. If you are automatically...
Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see what stuffing awaits you this Thanksgiving holiday
INDIANA – Stop, drop, and pass the rolls! Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have more than just casserole waiting this holiday. “The last couple of years, Americans have been burdened with increases in their grocery bills, so extra cash in your...
200,000 pounds of poultry products donated to Hoosiers this year
INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler, and the Indiana State Poultry Association recognized the generosity of Indiana’s poultry producers at the 75th annual Indiana state poultry recognition event at the Indiana Statehouse. Over the past year, Indiana poultry farmers have donated nearly 100 tons or 200,000 pounds of poultry products to Hoosiers in need.
Untapped Opportunity: Older Americans & the Arts
INDIANA – Please join the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies on Tuesday, December 6, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern for the first web session in the NASAA 2023 Learning Series featuring a presentation on clear and actionable items from the new Culture Track report, Untapped Opportunity: Older Americans & the Arts.
Holiday light show at five DNR properties
INDIANA – Five Department of Natural Resource destinations will have holiday light shows this December. Spring Mill State Park in Mitchell is holding a drive-through holiday lights event in its campground on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. until 9:45 p.m., the same weekend as its Holiday in the Village. The cost is $5, and visitors can vote on the best-decorated site. The winner of the competition gets two nights of free camping in 2023. The campground is full for this event.
Let the ice fishing begin
INDIANA – Seasons change but your fishing habits don’t have to as long as you have the right equipment. As Indiana’s waters cool, you can turn your attention to ice fishing. Every winter, thousands of Hoosiers enjoy fishing, skating, hiking, or just sliding around on frozen ponds...
Obituary: Larry Wayne Homes II
Larry Wayne Holmes II, 42, of California, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his. Born on July 5, 1980, in Bedford, IN, he was the son of Terri (Roll) Holmes and the late Larry Holmes. Larry is survived by his son, Kaleb Gregory Holmes, of California; mother, Terri...
