INDIANA – Five Department of Natural Resource destinations will have holiday light shows this December. Spring Mill State Park in Mitchell is holding a drive-through holiday lights event in its campground on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 from 6 p.m. until 9:45 p.m., the same weekend as its Holiday in the Village. The cost is $5, and visitors can vote on the best-decorated site. The winner of the competition gets two nights of free camping in 2023. The campground is full for this event.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO