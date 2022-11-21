Read full article on original website
Councilman pushes to light up Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Councilman A.J Turner urges to light up Beaumont. In a recent Facebook post, constituents suggested helping make the city brighter by lighting up the I-10 with LED lights. After seeing the electric transformation of other cities, Councilman Turner is pushing for this project to elevate his...
Southeast Texans kickoff Thanksgiving with 2022 Turkey Trot in downtown Beaumont
People of all ages gathered to trot their way through the streets of downtown Beaumont on the morning of Thanksgiving.
Humane Society of Southeast Texas shares tips on how to keep pets safe, warm during the cold weather
BEAUMONT, Texas — ‘Cos baby it’s cold outside. With the cold winter month’s rolling in, the Humane Society of Southeast Texas have provided some tips for owners of outdoor pets. Taylor Westphal, the director at the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, says that animals who are...
LIST: Where can I eat on Thanksgiving in Southeast Texas?
BEAUMONT, Texas — For Southeast Texans who are wondering where they can purchase, or receive a free Thanksgiving meal, there are options available. Here are lists of places in Southeast Texas serving Thanksgiving meals. This is not an exhaustive list. If you know of any more, please email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com.
Charlton Pollard Park at 'top priority' for Beaumont's new $1.4M parks and rec budget
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City leaders have approved money to bring new life into Charlton-Pollard Park since its closure in September. The city put up fencing after 12News reported on dilapidated and dangerous equipment. During the city's council meeting on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, council members approved $1.4 million...
Southeast Texas real estate teams giving back this holiday season with annual Christmas party
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Christmas party in Beaumont will give Southeast Texans the opportunity to give back to hospitalized children. The Matthew Fischer Real Estate Team and the TJ Castelan Real Estate Team are partnering once again for the 5th Annual Dear Santa Christmas Party. The event takes place...
On rainy Thanksgiving, Montgomery County residents pick up meal to go, courtesy of Friends of Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Home health nurse Becky Castillo wanted to make sure that some of her patients whose family weren’t able to spend time with them had a Thanksgiving meal. On her day off on a drizzly Thursday morning, Castillo turned to…
Building collapsed in fire near Spring, The Woodlands, multiple crews on scene
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A building collapsed after a fully evolved fire in Montgomery County. The Woodlands Fire Department assisted the South Montgomery County FD and Spring FD with a structure fire in the 25000 block of North I-45 near Rayford. The building was said to be under construction. Reports...
The Ferguson Law Firm giving out 250 full Thanksgiving dinners Wednesday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid high food costs, a Beaumont law firm is giving full Thanksgiving meals to area families. The Ferguson Law Firm is giving out 250 full Thanksgiving meals. The first 250 vehicles to arrive at the law firm Wednesday starting at 9: 30 a.m. will get one dinner per vehicle.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
TxDOT proposes changes to Hwy. 105 road project in Montgomery
A new Texas Department of Transportation proposal for the Hwy. 105 road project from Mount Mariah Road to FM 149 suggests the addition of an access road, a turnaround and a shared-use pathway. (Screenshot courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District proposed design modifications to...
Power restored for Entergy customers in Hardin County after outage
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — More than 5,000 Hardin County Entergy customers had their power restored after a Thanksgiving day outage. At this time, it us unknown what specifically caused the outage. The outage began around 3:46 p.m. "Indication that power is restored to your area does not guarantee your...
Montgomery County to recapture $280K from Woodlands-based company following tax abatement default
Montgomery County officials have finalized the default process for a Woodlands-based consulting firm that did not meet the terms of a tax abatement agreement. The county is expected to recapture $289,816.64 in taxes from Alight Solutions, said Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae said during the commissioners’ regular meeting Nov. 15. “They…
'He loved his job for teaching' : Funeral arrangements set for beloved Port Arthur ISD teacher
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for a beloved Port Arthur Independent School District teacher. James Lowell Terrell, III of Buna died at his home on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the age of 42 years old. He was apart of the Buna High School class...
Accident backs up traffic on US 59 in Cleveland
Motorists traveling southbound on US 59 in the Cleveland area on Tuesday afternoon were caught up in a traffic jam that resulted from a two-vehicle accident near Morgan Cemetery Road (CR 379). According to information shared by Cleveland Fire Department, a person traveling in a Mazda passenger vehicle was trapped...
Enjoy back to back Christmas tree lightings in downtown Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas families have two chances to enjoy a festive downtown Chirstmas tree lighting at the end of the month. The City of Beaumont will be hosting its annual tree lighting event on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Downtown Event Centre Lake. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The...
Jasper County Sheriff's Office collecting toys, taking applications for Blue Santa program
JASPER, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is collecting toys and taking applications for its yearly Blue Santa program. The Blue Santa is accepting donations of toys as well as monetary donations so that deputies can help provide a better Christmas to children in Jasper County. Parents hoping...
$50K grant jump-starting plans to restore historic Beaumont home to its former glory
BEAUMONT, Texas — Thousands of dollars in grant money is jump-starting plans to restore a historic Beaumont home to its former glory. The Caroline Gilbert Hinchee House is a historical home near downtown Beaumont. It is located on the corner of Park Street and Irma Street. The home was...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
Is Snow Really in the Friday Forecast for East Texas?
We have had quite a mixed bag of weather in East Texas over the past several months. This past summer was marked by drought and heat and the subsequent burn bans. Then we saw some flooding and severe storms on Labor Day Weekend. We followed that up with over a month of no rain and the re-issuing of burn bans.
