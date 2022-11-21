A Harrisburg woman has been charged with assaulting her 2-month-old son while the pair were staying at a maternity home, court documents said. Ayanna G. Thompson, 23, and her son were living at the Lourdeshouse Maternity Home in July when the abuse occurred, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Staff members reportedly noticed bruising across the bridge of the baby’s nose and under his eyes.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO