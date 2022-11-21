Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
More like he needs to be charged with attempted murder not no damn assault!
Reply(6)
21
Robin Smith
3d ago
Keep him in jail. That poor baby, and what he must've endured at his father's hands!
Reply
14
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy TheoriesStill UnsolvedFrederick, MD
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
Related
Santa actor sentenced for indecently assaulting child in central Pa.: police
A man who dressed up as Santa for venue events was sentenced earlier this year for indecently assaulting a minor in Adams County, according to state police. John Paul Kruger, 58, of Hanover, received 11.5-23 months in the Adams County prison after he pleaded nolo contendere in March to indecent assault of a minor younger than 13 years old and corruption of a minor.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg woman accused of abusing her 2-month-old son
A Harrisburg woman has been charged with assaulting her 2-month-old son while the pair were staying at a maternity home, court documents said. Ayanna G. Thompson, 23, and her son were living at the Lourdeshouse Maternity Home in July when the abuse occurred, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Staff members reportedly noticed bruising across the bridge of the baby’s nose and under his eyes.
Man sentenced to eight years in state prison for knife attack in Cumberland County
CARLISLE - A Carlisle man will spend more than eight years in prison for a knife attack last winter that left another borough man hospitalized for about a week in February. Floyd Robinson, 48, formerly of the 100 block of West North Street, was convicted of aggravated assault charges stemming from the crime in a jury trial earlier this year.
Steelton woman who dodged murder charge sentenced for role in fatal burglary
A woman accused of kickstarting a burglary in 2020 in Steelton that turned deadly is expected to be released on parole Friday, according to a judge’s ruling Tuesday. Shnasia Peterson, 22, said she wanted Ismail Lewis, 39, to pay for what she described as years of domestic abuse after an emotional incident the morning of Sept. 2, 2020.
Wbaltv.com
Reward increased to $100K for information in 2003 killing of Westminster man
WESTMINSTER, Md. — A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the 2003 killing of a Carroll County man. Maryland State Police said relatives found Richard Atkins Jr., 30, of Westminster, beaten to death around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003, in his apartment. Police said investigators believe Atkins was targeted and robbery was a motive in the case.
WGAL
Hearing delayed for man accused of having buckets of human remains inside Cumberland County home
A preliminary hearing has been delayed for a Cumberland County man accused of buying human body parts online. Jeremy Pauley, 40, was arrested in August after police got a tip that he had buckets of human remains stored In the basement of his home on North Enola Drive. According to a criminal complaint, those parts included brains, a heart, kidney, spleen, livers, lungs and skin.
wfmd.com
Frederick Man Enters Plea On Monday, And Is Sentenced
He was charged with sexually abused a minor child. Frederick, Md (KM) In Circuit Court on Monday, a Frederick man charged with sexually abusing a minor entered a plea. Adam Benjamin Watson, 38, entered an Alford plea to 2nd-degree assault. That means he doesn’t admit guilt, but acknowledges the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction.
3-year-old killed in collision in Montgomery County, mother has been indicted
a 36-year-old woman has been indicted on charges stemming from a fatal collision that occurred in May 2022.
WGAL
Court documents detail why man allegedly stole SUV with three children inside from Walmart parking lot in Adams County
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Court documents are providing more information about why a man allegedly stole a running vehicle with three children inside from an Adams County parking lot and where he was headed. Pennsylvania State Police said Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, told them his car ran...
Judge reviews surveillance video in Catherine Hoggle's mental competency hearing
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The high-stakes competency hearing for a mentally ill Montgomery County woman accused of killing her own children 8 years ago took an unusual turn Wednesday. Judge James Bonifant confirmed to attorneys in the case that he reviewed courtroom security video of 36-year-old suspect Catherine Hoggle. Supporters...
texasbreaking.com
Three boys get abducted from Walmart parking lot in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; The victims call 911
A man in Pennsylvania jumped into a vehicle and stole it with three boys in the backseat. Victims called 911 to ask for help. Man in Pennsylvania Stole a Car and Kidnapped Three Boys. The father of the three boys got out in his SUV to go inside Walmart when...
abc27.com
Three children kidnapped at Gettysburg Walmart, suspect charged
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man has been charged after State Police say three children were kidnapped from a Gettysburg Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Harris of York Springs allegedly entered a running vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on November 20 and fled with three children in the back seats.
Harford County deputy recovering after being viciously beaten by inmate
A Harford County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering at home after being viciously attacked by an inmate Sunday night.
fox5dc.com
13-year-old girl arrested after dragging officer with vehicle: police
WASHINGTON - A 13-year-old girl is under arrest after police say she dragged an officer with a vehicle after fleeing the scene of an assault in northwest D.C. with her siblings in the back seat. Authorities say they responded to 14th and Chapin Streets late Tuesday night for an assault...
Loudoun County Public Schools employee charged in the assault of a student
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — An employee of Loudoun County Public Schools has been arrested and charged with the assault of a student. Police say the behavioral assistant with LCPS was charged Tuesday after detectives initiated an investigation into a report that she had assaulted a student inside a classroom on two occasions.
Duo Sentenced For Distributing Enough Fentanyl To Kill 600K People In Washington County: Feds
Two Maryland men have been convicted following a two-week trial for their roles in distributing enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people, federal authorities announced. Jarvis Antonio Coleman-Fuller, 35, of Hagerstown, and Eric Tyrell Johnson, 38, of Owings Mills were both convicted by a federal jury on charges...
NBC Washington
Teen Indicted in Killing of Man, 73, at ATM
A grand jury indicted a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting a Fairfax County man at an ATM last year. Winston Lark IV is accused of shooting and killing 73-year-old Nelson Alexander in October 2021. Alexander stopped by an ATM in Annandale on his way to work when...
abc27.com
Man arrested after high-speed State Police chase in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police arrested a Virginia man after a high-speed chase in Butler Township. According to State Police, on Nov. 21 at 6:30 a.m. State Police were involved in a 17-mile pursuit beginning on US 15 northbound. The vehicle, identified as a Silver Mercedez-Benz,...
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
Police: Man fatally hit by car in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by the driver of a car in Montgomery County Thursday morning, according to police. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Drive in Rockville on Nov. 17 just before 8:30 a.m., after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Comments / 18