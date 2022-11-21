Read full article on original website
Fox17
Fight prediabetes with these tips from Dr. Bitner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prediabetes can be a bit confusing— Do you have diabetes if you're pre-diabetic? Can you turn it around? Will you be on medication the rest of your life?. FOX 17's Women's Health Expert Dr. Diana Bitner says with a little help from your doctor,...
Fox17
Waxology offers waxing services for both men and women
Finding the perfect gift for someone can be really hard, but that's why services and experiences make great gifts. It shows you care, without bringing more clutter into a crowded home. A great option this year for someone who wants to get rid of unwanted hair is a gift certificate from Waxology.
Fox17
Consider donating to Guiding Light this Giving Tuesday
Guiding Light is a drug and alcohol rehab program for men who are struggling with addiction, hopelessness, homelessness, and relationships. The organization is changing lives daily at no cost to its participants, which is why they're in need of donations from the community this Giving Tuesday. The organization is hoping...
Fox17
WATCH: Bark Nation delivers Thanksgiving treats to pups at Muskegon Twp. shelter
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four-legged residents at a Muskegon Township animal shelter enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal of their own!. Dogs at Pound Buddies Animal Shelter were treated to KONGs stuffed with dog-friendly Thanksgiving food Thursday, courtesy of Bark Nation. The shelter posted a video to TikTok showing their adorable...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 23
1. St. Julian Winery is partnering with Rabbi Jason Miller and Kosher Michigan to resume the production of Sholom Concord Wine. First introduced in the mid-1940s, Sholom, a deliciously sweet wine made from 100-percent Michigan concord grapes has been a popular offering from the Michigan winery. It stopped production in...
Fox17
Mother charged months after baby's death in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — A mother is facing charges more than three months after her child died following a near-drowning in a Holland bathtub. The child was rushed to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Aug. 9 after the incident occurred at Holland Women’s Mission, according to the city of Holland. The infant died two weeks later.
Fox17
7-year-old soda maker heading to semifinals in national beverage contest
(WXMI) — Good Soda is not your average beverage. The drink is made for kids, by kids, and it's already gaining national attention. "We add a little bit of real fruit, carbonate it, add a little bit of citric acid, couple drops of Monk Fruit, and then we can it," said Good Soda Owner Beau Blackmon.
Fox17
Temporary restraining order granted to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A temporary restraining order has been granted to the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board. On Monday, the academy system board announced it intended to take legal action against the district’s board of education (BOE). The academy system board’s attorney argued the BOE...
Fox17
GRPD: 2 shot, in stable but serious condition
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. They are said to be in serious but stable condition. The initial call came in around 4:45 a.m. for shots heard near the Park Place Apartment...
Fox17
Jacobs Financial Services: Put a secure retirement on the top of your wish list
What is on your Christmas list? For those approaching or in retirement, the thing on their list might be enough money to make sure they can buy their grandkids the toys and presents they want to buy. However, a lot of folks in retirement put a clamp on those funds because they're scared they're going to run out of money.
Fox17
Flying for Thanksgiving? Here's what you should know
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Millions of Americans are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday this year, and in numbers not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) expects 75,000 people to pass through the terminal ahead of Thursday. Passengers are advised to show up at least two hours before their flights are scheduled to take off.
Fox17
WGHN says it won’t accept 'bullying' by city after being pulled from airwaves
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven radio station released a public statement Wednesday, two days after the city cut off their transmitter’s power supply. The city of Grand Haven claims WGHN 92.1 didn’t pay their dues by providing enough content to meet their contract’s demands.
Fox17
Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
Fox17
Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving
SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
Fox17
Man arrested, charged with assault following reports of inappropriate touching in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of inappropriately touching women in Ottawa County has been taken into custody. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the first incident involved a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store on Oct. 26. The second reportedly took place in Grand Haven Township two days later involving a 19-year-old, deputies say.
Fox17
Ottawa County elections division selected as finalist in federal support program
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County’s elections division has been selected as a finalist in the first Centers for Election Excellence initiative. The five-year U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence program, which just launched this year, gathers the nation’s nonpartisan election officials, designers and others to recognize and support election procedures in the country, according to the Ottawa County government.
Fox17
US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
Fox17
UICA’s Holiday Artists Market returns on Dec. 3, after two-year hiatus
UICA’s Holiday Artists Market is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus!. Shop for beautifully crafted gifts and goods from dozens of regional artists, including jewelry, home goods, fine art, holiday cards, accessories, toys, and more. Enjoy local food and beverage vendors while you shop for handmade gifts for your friends and family. Support regional artists by shopping locally this holiday season.
Fox17
B2 Outlet Stores opens new location in Hastings
B2 Outlet Stores opened a brand new store in Hastings, bringing the benefits of finding great deals and supporting a local non-profit to Southwest Michigan. Todd took a trip to their new location to get a preview of their grand opening. To find the B2 Outlet Store nearest to you,...
Fox17
Police seek persons of interest after 8 counterfeit bills passed in Lowell
LOWELL, MI — Lowell Police are asking the public for information regarding several persons of interest, who may be involved in the passing of at least 8 counterfeit bills in the area over the past few days. On Wednesday, police said they had heard several reports of counterfeit money...
