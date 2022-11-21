ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Fight prediabetes with these tips from Dr. Bitner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prediabetes can be a bit confusing— Do you have diabetes if you're pre-diabetic? Can you turn it around? Will you be on medication the rest of your life?. FOX 17's Women's Health Expert Dr. Diana Bitner says with a little help from your doctor,...
Fox17

Waxology offers waxing services for both men and women

Finding the perfect gift for someone can be really hard, but that's why services and experiences make great gifts. It shows you care, without bringing more clutter into a crowded home. A great option this year for someone who wants to get rid of unwanted hair is a gift certificate from Waxology.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Consider donating to Guiding Light this Giving Tuesday

Guiding Light is a drug and alcohol rehab program for men who are struggling with addiction, hopelessness, homelessness, and relationships. The organization is changing lives daily at no cost to its participants, which is why they're in need of donations from the community this Giving Tuesday. The organization is hoping...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

WATCH: Bark Nation delivers Thanksgiving treats to pups at Muskegon Twp. shelter

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four-legged residents at a Muskegon Township animal shelter enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal of their own!. Dogs at Pound Buddies Animal Shelter were treated to KONGs stuffed with dog-friendly Thanksgiving food Thursday, courtesy of Bark Nation. The shelter posted a video to TikTok showing their adorable...
Fox17

Morning Buzz: November 23

1. St. Julian Winery is partnering with Rabbi Jason Miller and Kosher Michigan to resume the production of Sholom Concord Wine. First introduced in the mid-1940s, Sholom, a deliciously sweet wine made from 100-percent Michigan concord grapes has been a popular offering from the Michigan winery. It stopped production in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Mother charged months after baby's death in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — A mother is facing charges more than three months after her child died following a near-drowning in a Holland bathtub. The child was rushed to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Aug. 9 after the incident occurred at Holland Women’s Mission, according to the city of Holland. The infant died two weeks later.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

GRPD: 2 shot, in stable but serious condition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man and a woman to the hospital Wednesday morning. They are said to be in serious but stable condition. The initial call came in around 4:45 a.m. for shots heard near the Park Place Apartment...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Flying for Thanksgiving? Here's what you should know

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Millions of Americans are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday this year, and in numbers not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) expects 75,000 people to pass through the terminal ahead of Thursday. Passengers are advised to show up at least two hours before their flights are scheduled to take off.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Sparta gas station offering $2.99 a gallon through Thanksgiving

SPARTA, Mich. — Whether you're planning to travel near or far for the holidays, gas prices are still at the top of mind for many drivers. Prices are slowly coming down from what we've seen a week ago but still higher than numbers we're seeing nationally. Here's a look...
SPARTA, MI
Fox17

Man arrested, charged with assault following reports of inappropriate touching in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The man accused of inappropriately touching women in Ottawa County has been taken into custody. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says the first incident involved a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store on Oct. 26. The second reportedly took place in Grand Haven Township two days later involving a 19-year-old, deputies say.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Ottawa County elections division selected as finalist in federal support program

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County’s elections division has been selected as a finalist in the first Centers for Election Excellence initiative. The five-year U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence program, which just launched this year, gathers the nation’s nonpartisan election officials, designers and others to recognize and support election procedures in the country, according to the Ottawa County government.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

US-131 opens after crash causes shut-down in Montcalm County

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A section of US-131 closed due to a crash in Montcalm County Wednesday afternoon. The highway was open to traffic at 6:30 pm., two hours after it was shut down. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the closure affects the southbound lanes after Kendalville...
Fox17

UICA’s Holiday Artists Market returns on Dec. 3, after two-year hiatus

UICA’s Holiday Artists Market is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus!. Shop for beautifully crafted gifts and goods from dozens of regional artists, including jewelry, home goods, fine art, holiday cards, accessories, toys, and more. Enjoy local food and beverage vendors while you shop for handmade gifts for your friends and family. Support regional artists by shopping locally this holiday season.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

B2 Outlet Stores opens new location in Hastings

B2 Outlet Stores opened a brand new store in Hastings, bringing the benefits of finding great deals and supporting a local non-profit to Southwest Michigan. Todd took a trip to their new location to get a preview of their grand opening. To find the B2 Outlet Store nearest to you,...
HASTINGS, MI

