Park City, UT

kpcw.org

High Valley Transit's new Heber Valley routes

High Valley Transit District Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez has an update on the new Heber Valley routes and what's next for the Park City - Salt Lake City Connect.
PARK CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Edison House, Salt Lake City social club, set to open next month

Edison House, a membership-only social club, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City.Yes, and: Axios got a sneak peek of the 30,000-square-foot space before its Dec. 5 opening date.Details: For $225 a month and a $500 onboarding fee, Edison House members will have unlimited access to the three-story clubhouse and to exclusive social events.Located at 335 South 200 W, it will feature a boutique fitness center, a rooftop pool, four bars and a restaurant.Former Pallet Bistro head chef Buzz Willey is the club's executive chef. He joined earlier this year, Lauren Boyack, the club's head of membership, told Axios. State...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

The Inversion Invasion – What is it and why is it here?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While Mother Nature still can’t decide if Utah should feel like Autumn or Winter, the one consistent season we’ve entered in Northern Utah is inversion season. Inversions are the strongest in Utah from December to February, but conditions can show up as early as November and as late as March. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Wednesday Morning Crash South of Heber City

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Wednesday morning at 8:49 am, UDOT reported a crash on northbound US 40 seven miles south of Heber City at milepost 28. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.gov. This is traditionally a heavy travel day. The weather conditions are expected to...
HEBER CITY, UT
ksl.com

How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports

SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Artists wanted for Coalville art installation

Park City Summit County Arts Council Public Art Administrator and Grants Coordinator Thea Henney has details about an RFP for a new sculpture project in Coalville.
PARK CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Summit County to protect more open space with $50M bond

Summit County Public Lands Manager Jessica Kirby discusses the Open Space Advisory Committee Notice of Interest process regarding the $50M open space bond.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence

Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
UTAH STATE
buildingsaltlake.com

Mayor Mendenhall: UDOT must protect homes in path of I-15 project

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall plans to call on the Utah Department of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

