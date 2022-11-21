Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Horse-drawn light show, ice rink opening for season in Heber Valley
After Thanksgiving, Heber Valley attractions will help ring in the holiday season. Some of Wasatch County’s favorite holiday traditions, including a light show viewed by horse carriage and an ice rink, open this weekend. Although Jordanelle State Park has put on light shows for years, this is its second...
kpcw.org
High Valley Transit's new Heber Valley routes
High Valley Transit District Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez has an update on the new Heber Valley routes and what’s next for the Park City - Salt Lake City Connect. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
tippnews.com
World of Illumination Opens Today in Salt Lake City with an All-New Holiday Light Show
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, is coming to Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City this holiday season. With this addition, the company adds its sixth location to its lineup of shows in the United States.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Salt Lake City 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Salt Lake City this year? This post covers Christmas Salt Lake City 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Salt Lake City, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses.
Festival of Trees holiday extravaganza returns to in-person event
For the first time in three years, a half-century old Utah holiday tradition will once again welcome the public to partake in the Christmas extravaganza.
Edison House, Salt Lake City social club, set to open next month
Edison House, a membership-only social club, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City.Yes, and: Axios got a sneak peek of the 30,000-square-foot space before its Dec. 5 opening date.Details: For $225 a month and a $500 onboarding fee, Edison House members will have unlimited access to the three-story clubhouse and to exclusive social events.Located at 335 South 200 W, it will feature a boutique fitness center, a rooftop pool, four bars and a restaurant.Former Pallet Bistro head chef Buzz Willey is the club's executive chef. He joined earlier this year, Lauren Boyack, the club's head of membership, told Axios. State...
burlington-record.com
Utah woman awarded nearly $2.4M after Vail Resorts employee hits her with bowling ball following “dangerous 360-degree helicopter spin”
A Utah jury this month awarded a Park City bowling alley employee nearly $2.4 million after a Vail Resorts employee smashed her hand with a bowling ball during a company outing three years ago. Amy Herzog alleged in a February 2020 lawsuit that she was attempting to fix a clogged...
ABC 4
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
How to Throw Bombs, Save Lives, and Raise a Family in Paradise on $22 an Hour
Last winter a ski-patrollers union in Park City, Utah, made headlines for its standoff against Vail Resorts over wages. The dust has since settled on negotiations, but the conversations they sparked about what ski-industry workers deserve may just be getting started. Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing,...
Rudolph will not be the only ungulate in the skies above Utah this winter season
UTAH — With Christmas and thoughts of Rudolph on the horizon, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be proving that deer can fly although be it with some assistance […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
The Inversion Invasion – What is it and why is it here?
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While Mother Nature still can’t decide if Utah should feel like Autumn or Winter, the one consistent season we’ve entered in Northern Utah is inversion season. Inversions are the strongest in Utah from December to February, but conditions can show up as early as November and as late as March. […]
hebervalleyradio.com
Wednesday Morning Crash South of Heber City
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Wednesday morning at 8:49 am, UDOT reported a crash on northbound US 40 seven miles south of Heber City at milepost 28. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.gov. This is traditionally a heavy travel day. The weather conditions are expected to...
ksl.com
How the trek to SLC's B gates compares to other airports
SALT LAKE CITY — You've probably heard the stories of how big and modern the new Salt Lake City International Airport is. And you've most likely also heard about the dreaded B Gates. Not so much the gates themselves, but that big yellow sign indicating where your unofficial hike is about to begin.
kpcw.org
Artists wanted for Coalville art installation
Park City Summit County Arts Council Public Art Administrator and Grants Coordinator Thea Henney has details about an RFP for a new sculpture project in Coalville. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
kpcw.org
Summit County to protect more open space with $50M bond
Summit County Public Lands Manager Jessica Kirby discusses the Open Space Advisory Committee Notice of Interest process regarding the $50M open space bond. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
KUTV
I-80 closure, I-15 delays, crashes, injuries plague drivers beginning holiday road trips
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Travelers who were hoping to beat the crowds by getting on the road super early on Wednesday found themselves navigating through some brief winter weather, and multiple crashes that brought highway traffic to a crawl, all but eliminating the chance for a smooth commute out of northern Utah.
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens adding to Utah presence
Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is adding to its Utah lineup with an opening in Pleasant Grove, thanks to its partnership with the Love Restaurant Group, which also owns four other locations in Utah and Colorado. "We're seeing strong momentum at our Utah locations and we're excited to have proven partners...
buildingsaltlake.com
Mayor Mendenhall: UDOT must protect homes in path of I-15 project
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall plans to call on the Utah Department of...
Utah housing market sees nation’s biggest decline in October home sales, RE/MAX reports
The Salt Lake City metro area in Utah saw the nation’s most dramatic decline in closed real estate transactions, according to RE/MAX’s national housing report. Salt Lake City ranked for the largest boost to home sale inventory, as well as a big increase for days on market.
Comments / 0