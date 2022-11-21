ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wbaltv.com

First in-person Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner held since pandemic started

Just as much as Thanksgiving is about the dinner and time with family, many use the holiday as the opportunity to give back. The Bea Gaddy Family Center fed thousands of people at its 41st annual Thanksgiving dinner in honor of Gaddy, who was known as the Mother Teresa of Baltimore. For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, people could go inside, sit down and enjoy their Thanksgiving meal with others as part of a tradition that's so cherished and so needed in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

An Adornato Thanksgiving in Old Highlandtown

Back when Crabtown was a city of ethnic villages, “Meely” came from the sauerkraut section of East Baltimore, not far from Holy Rosary church. “Juidy” was raised along an alley near Our Lady of Pompeii where a pot of tomato sauce with fresh basil was always simmering in a basement kitchen.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Holiday Events Worth the Drive

There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Free dinner and resource event for families in need held at Baltimore Convention Center

BALTIMORE -- Roughly 2,000 people left a free thanksgiving dinner event today with not just a full stomach—but a sense of hope.  Goodwill Industries hosted its 65th Annual Thanksgiving and Renounce Fair on Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center.     More than 300 volunteers served turkey and all the fixings to around 2,000 families in need on Wednesday. "Some people get sad because they don't have their families.", said Robert, an event attendee from East Baltimore.  "There's a lot of homeless people in Baltimore and events like this give them a chance to interact with some people, get a good meal under their belt and maybe meet somebody that can help with their situation."The event includes a resource fair, where guests could get help with resumes, and talk with representatives from community service organizations about employment and related social services information.   Lisa Rusyniak, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries says the aim is for people to leave with a full stomach, and resources to help them improve their circumstances.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Howard County second-grader delivers Thanksgiving meals to firefighters

FULTON, Md. — Not everyone gets the chance to be with family on Thanksgiving, so a Howard County second grader wanted to make sure first responders had a nice meal. Layla Looby delivered turkeys to firehouses across Howard County. The Fulton Elementary School student started a fundraising campaign. She then partnered with the organization Food on the Stove to make it happen.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

Trash and recycling collection in Baltimore for Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards will be closed for Thanksgiving day. That means no trash/ recycling will be collected. The makeup day is Saturday, November 26. Here are the facilities closed for Thanksgiving:. Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road. Quarantine Road Landfill,...
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

More than $55,000 raised for University of Maryland-Baltimore, WJZ Thanksgiving Food Drive

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of families in West Baltimore will have a full and healthy Thanksgiving because of generous donations.WJZ, in partnership with the University of Maryland-Baltimore, raised nearly $55,000, which will feed more than 1,400 families in West Baltimore.The original goal was to raise $45,000 for the Thanksgiving Day Food Drive, but more than $55,000 was raised.With all the money raised, it's time to get to work and serve the community in West Baltimore. "It's really about being a good neighbor for us," said Brian Sturdivant, with the University of Maryland - Baltimore. "We want to make sure that our neighbors...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'Brothersgiving' delivers Thanksgiving meals to dozens of families in need

ODENTON, Md. — Four young friends, who call themselves brothers, are collecting food for complete Thanksgiving dinners that they'll hand out to 55 Maryland families. "Brothersgiving" is making Thanksgiving possible for many families in Anne Arundel County. The idea came to fruition in 2018 when the four graduates of Meade High School came up with an idea to give back.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Arion Long, Bianca J. Jackson, And Ellington West To Headline Associated Black Charities’ December Fundraiser

History-Making, Baltimore-Based Innovators to speak at ABC’s flagship empowerment event for women. Associated Black Charities (ABC) is thrilled to invite women across Baltimore to their annual empowerment and networking event! For the first time since before the pandemic, Women On The Move 2022 will be hosted in person on December 1st. The 5-Star Sagamore Pendry Hotel in Fells Point will serve as the backdrop for an evening of networking, mentoring, and guest speakers focused on “women elevating women”.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man grazed by bullet while walking in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a North Baltimore shooting that occurred o Thursday afternoon. At approximately 12:10PM, officers responded to an area hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment. Upon arrival, officers found a 23-year-old male who was suffering from a graze gunshot wound to his...
BALTIMORE, MD
topshelfmusicmag.com

Maxwell brings generations of fans together in Baltimore

Crowds of people walked towards the doors of The Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Daughters, mothers, fathers and grandparents all smiled while they got their food and found their seats. Multiple generations came together for one reason, to witness Maxwell’s beautiful voice and sensational music. However, first up was Alex...
