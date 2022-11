Kevin Willard did a little bit of recruiting during his radio show on Tuesday night, offering a spot to Nik Caner-Medley. Caner-Medley, the former Terps star who recently retired after a long and successful career overseas, will be the honorary captain for the Terps on Dec. 14 for their game against UCLA. He appeared on Willard's show, meeting the Terps' new coach for the first time.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO