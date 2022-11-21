Read full article on original website
Clara City Lions Pancake Supper & Christmas Tree Sales
Behind Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in the Almich's Market Parking Lot.
Celebrate The Light Kicks off Thursday
A holiday tradition continues at Robbins Island Park in Willmar Thursday afternoon when the Celebrate the Light of the World display begins. Organizer Jon Schmidt with Willmar Fests says this is the 5th year it's been at Robbins Island since event founders Chad and Angie Koosman moved the display from their home north of Willmar. Schmidt says the army of volunteers who set up the 850,000 lights enjoyed the nice weather this fall.
Cardinals win big on the road
The Willmar Cardinal Girls Hockey Team won on the road Tuesday night at LPGE/ Sauk Centre with a final score of 17-0. Willmar entered the game with a 1-1 record and LPGE/ Sauk Centre at 0-4. The Cardinals were able to control the puck from start to finish in this...
Pennock Man Injured in Kandiyohi County Crash
(Dovre Township, Kandiyohi County, MN)-- On Wednesday morning at approximately 6:42a.m., The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle rollover with injuries on County Road 27 near County Road 5. Kandiyohi County deputies located a 2000 Ford Ranger rolled over on its side in the north ditch....
3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck
Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
Starbuck woman killed in crash near Glenwood
(Glenwood MN-) A Starbuck woman is dead after a semi-pickup crash in Pope County Friday. Just after 12 noon Friday the sheriff's office says they received a report of a collision on County Road 18 near Selnes Road, south of Glenwood. The driver of the semi, 52-year-old Melanee McKale was dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 44-year-old Denis Zinke of Sauk Centre was taken to the Sauk Centre Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Alert issued for missing Redwood Falls man
(Redwood Falls, MN) -- A statewide missing person alert is issued for a Redwood Falls man. Thirty-five-year-old Alex Allrunner was last seen by family and walking in town on November 18th. Allrunner is Native American, six-feet-two inches tall, has a long black ponytail and an armband tattoo on his right arm. Anyone with information about Allrunner is asked to contact the Redwood Falls Police Department.
Missing Redwood Falls man found safe
(Redwood Falls, MN) -- The Redwood Falls Police Department has cancelled the missing person alert for Alex Allrunner. He has been found safe. Allrunner had last been seen by family on November 18th so a statewide missing person alert had been issued. The Redwood Falls Police Department thank everyone that assisted in finding him.
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
One person dies in crash south of Glenwood
(Glenwood, MN)--We are learning that late last week Pope County Dispatch received a call reporting a semi vs pickup truck crash on County Rd 18 near Selnes Rd. south of Glenwood. The pickup was driven by 44-year-old Denis Zinke of Sauk Centre. Zinke was taken by ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood for his injuries.
DNR holding informational meeting on Clear Lake near Gibbon
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding an informational meeting Tuesday regarding the proposed management changes for Clear Lake in Sibley County. The meeting will be open to the public at the Gibbon Community Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22. The DNR is investigating the use of...
Small town in Kandiyohi County could become center of Minnesota abortion fight
A Michelle Griffith story at the Minnesota Reformer says, “Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Tuesday announced his office is seeking public input on a possible merger between Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services to create a new health care system that spans the Midwest. Ellison said people can submit comments or concerns about the merger through a new online forum. The Attorney General’s office will also hold three or four in-person meetings in Greater Minnesota next year.”
Semi truck driver killed in western Minn. crash
GLENWOOD, Minn — The driver of semi truck was killed in a crash last week in western Minnesota. According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. The caller reported a semi vs. pickup truck crash on County...
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
Drug Bust in Renville County, One Person Arrested
(Renville, MN)-- On Wednesday, agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street North in Renville. During the search, authorities located and seized a variety of drugs, including 29 pounds of marijuana, 500 grams of cocaine and more than 350 grams of marijuana wax. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at more than $125,000. More than $35,000 in cash was also seized. One person was arrested and is being held in the Renville County Jail pending formal charges.
Small Minnesota town may become focus of abortion fight
Minnesota's newest abortion battleground might be a town of 500 people on the western prairie. The Kandiyohi County city of Prinsburg is considering an ordinance that would allow residents to sue abortion providers. Although the town doesn't have an abortion clinic, the proposed law also would allow lawsuits against companies that provide abortion drugs by mail.
What Is The Penalty For Skipping Jury Duty In Minnesota?
I have never been called in for jury duty. Most people tell me to thank my lucky stars that I haven't been forced to miss work to toil in a jury pool, but I think I'd like to try it at least once. One of my buddies was on jury...
Southern Minnesota K-9 helps find 30 pounds of drugs during first day on the job
RENVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A K-9 with the Renville County Sheriff’s Office had an eventful first day of work after he helped locate a substantial amount of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash. During K-9 Maverick's first day of work, the sheriff's office said the new K-9...
Stearns County Attorney Doesn’t See Anything Good by Legalizing Marijuana in MN
The Minnesota legislature in 2023 will likely look at a bill that would legalize marijuana in the state for recreational use. Stearns County Attorney Janelle Kendall joined me on WJON. She says:. "I don't see anything good coming out of making more people potheads. You won't find doctors or anyone...
