CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — K.D. Johnson scored 12 points, Allen Flanigan made a contested go-ahead layup with 31 seconds left and No. 13 Auburn held on to beat Northwestern 43-42 on Wednesday night in the championship game of the Cancun Challenge. Jaylin Williams made 3 of 6 from 3-point...

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO