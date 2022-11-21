Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
NBC Washington
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for November 24
Thanksgiving will be serving more than just turkey and stuffing this year. Qatar is set to bring the heat with Brazil’s Neymar and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo kicking off their highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup debuts. The action on Wednesday kept fans on their toes as Belgium edged...
NBC Washington
USMNT vs. England 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
Get your popcorn, turkey, stuffing, anything and everything ready for this one. The United States men’s national team will have its toughest fixture of Group B in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when it takes the pitch against England. England is coming off a 6-2 drubbing over Iran in...
NBC Washington
Looking at the Biggest FIFA World Cup Upsets in History
Well, nobody saw that coming. Saudi Arabia shocked the world with their 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday. It was quickly categorized as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history – No. 51-ranked Saudi Arabia had just three prior World Cup wins while No. 3-ranked Argentina was riding a 36-match unbeaten streak.
NBC Washington
Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Holds On to Defeat Ghana in World Cup
For Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, in between the tears and cheers, there was some history mixed in. Before taking the field in what could be his fifth and final World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was brought to tears during the national anthem. He went on to make history during Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in Group H play on Sunday, becoming the first male player to score in five separate World Cups.
NBC Washington
Goal of the World Cup? Brazil's Richarlison Breaks Out Insane Scissor Kick Vs. Serbia
We may have an early favorite for best goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. On Day 5 of the Qatar-hosted tournament, Brazil forward Richarlison had a moment of individual brilliance in a 2-0 victory over Serbia. In the 73rd minute at Lusail Stadium, Vinicius Jr. fed the ball to...
NBC Washington
Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run
Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
NBC Washington
France Begins World Cup Defense Campaign With 4-1 Win Over Australia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. France is off and running in the 2022 World Cup after a dominant 4-1 win over Australia on Tuesday. Following Denmark and Tunisia playing to a scoreless draw in...
NBC Washington
Guillermo Ochoa's Iconic Save Preserves Point for Team Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Guillermo Ochoa is only taking positives away from Mexico's draw against Poland on Tuesday. After all, the 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper had an epic save in the 58th minute of...
NBC Washington
Caps in Soccer Explained During 2022 FIFA World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar continues, one of the most common terms you're likely hearing when players are being analyzed is “caps.”. No, this does...
NBC Washington
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History With PK Goal vs. Ghana
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Cristiano Ronaldo has kicked his name into the history books. The Portuguese captain scored in his fifth FIFA World Cup with a penalty kick against Ghana on Thursday. He...
NBC Washington
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings
The U.S. men's national team made it to the knockout rounds in its last two FIFA World Cup appearances. The USMNT started its 2022 World Cup by picking up a point against Wales. Although, it was somewhat of a disappointing point. The U.S. held a late 1-0 lead before giving...
NBC Washington
What Is a Set Piece Play? A Breakdown for 2022 FIFA World Cup
If you’ve ever seen Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo lace up their cleats, there’s a good chance you’ve seen them involved in a set piece. Messi and Ronaldo are among the best set piece specialists the sport has ever seen, but since the game has multiple plays that count as a set piece, it can get confusing to sort it all out.
NBC Washington
Hundreds of Fans Report World Cup Ticket Woes for 2nd Day
Handwritten paper tickets were given to some fans to enter a World Cup game on Tuesday as hundreds more in Qatar struggled to retrieve their digital passes amid problems with FIFA’s mobile application for a second day. The Associated Press witnessed a FIFA staffer writing out replacement tickets from...
NBC Washington
How Far Will Players Run During 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar?
With an approximate area of nearly 77,000 square feet, there’s a lot of room to run on a soccer field. When it comes to the World Cup, some players set out to cover every inch of it. Athletes from 32 countries are lacing up their cleats and racing across...
NBC Washington
João Félix, Rafael Leão Score Portugal Two Goals in Three-Minute Span
It took a half, but Portugal’s offense has arrived in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for his country with a penalty kick in the 65th minute. The momentum from his historic goal didn’t last, as Ghana earned an equalizer in the 73rd minute. While Ghana’s goal could...
NBC Washington
Uruguay, South Korea Open Group H Play With Scoreless Draw
Another day, another scoreless draw in Qatar. Uruguay and South Korea ended their Group H opener with a final score of 0-0, marking the fourth such contest so far at the 2022 World Cup. Both sides had chances to break the stalemate, but nobody was able to get a goal across.
NBC Washington
Spain Dominates First Half to Lead Costa Rica 3-0
Spain opened their World Cup run like clockwork-- play 10 minutes, score a goal ... play 10 minutes, score another goal -- leaving Costa Rica defenseless as they head into the halftime break down 3-0. This dominant first-half performance started in the midfield with 18-year-old Gavi and 19-year-old Pedri making...
NBC Washington
Saudi Arabia Takes World Cup Win Celebration Into Locker Room
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Take a bow, Saudi Arabia. After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history over Argentina, the Saudi Arabian squad had every right to celebrate. And celebrate they did.
NBC Washington
Craig Goodwin Gives Australia 1-0 Lead Over France in 2022 World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. France’s World Cup journey is off to a shaky start. In Les Bleus’ opening matchup against Australia in Group D on Tuesday, it was the Socceroos that began...
