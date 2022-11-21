Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Ford drives new dealer EV standards amid pushback — as Wall Street watches
Ford Motor Co. is moving forward with new standards governing how its retail network can sell electric vehicles amid some pushback from dealers — even as experts say the success of the EV strategy partly will depend on how the rollout goes. The Blue Oval in September unveiled the...
Detroit News
GM's Barra goes quiet on Twitter following rival Musk's takeover
General Motors didn't just halt Twitter advertising after Elon Musk bought the social network. The Detroit automaker's chief executive officer and vehicle brands haven't even tweeted since. Mary Barra last posted on Oct. 27, the same day that Musk closed his $44 billion purchase, when GM's leader retweeted a message...
Why do we call it Black Friday?
Many know the day after Thanksgiving is referred to as 'Black Friday,' but why?
Detroit News
The Inside Outside Guys: Understanding flat roof systems
You’ve heard the Guys for years saying that any building needs a great roof and a great foundation. But in that discussion, we have ignored a huge segment of the roofing market: flat roofs. According to the National Roofing Contractors Association, NRC, a flat roof has a slope of...
Better Buy: Upstart Holdings vs. Block
These two financial technology companies have gone through tough times in 2022.
Detroit News
Biden set to return to mid-Michigan to tout chips bill
Washington — President Joe Biden is returning to mid-Michigan next week for an event promoting his recent legislative wins, including the package providing $52 billion in subsidies for the semiconductor industry, the White House confirmed Tuesday. Biden's Nov. 29 visit to Bay City is expected to include a stop...
Detroit News
GM battery plant employees to vote for UAW representation in December
The first of what are expected to be several representation elections for the United Auto Workers at a Detroit Three battery plant will take place next month. An election to unionize the first General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution joint-venture battery cell manufacturing plant in operation in Warren, Ohio, is scheduled for Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, according to a National Labor Relations Board filing made this week.
Comments / 0