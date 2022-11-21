Watch: 'Best Man: Final Chapters' deal with 'adult stuff'

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Peacock released a featurette for The Best Man: Final Chapters previewing what fans of the franchise can expect from the upcoming limited series. Final Chapters premieres Dec. 22 on Peacock.

From left to right, Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, Harold Perrineau and Morris Chestnut star in "The Best Man: Final Chapters." Photo courtesy of Peacock

The Best Man regulars Taye Diggs , Terrence Howard , Morris Chestnut , Harold Perrineau, Nia Long, Regina Hall, Sanaa Lathan and Melissa de Sousa return. Franchise creator Malcolm D. Lee said he wanted to give his characters "some adult stuff to deal with."

Lance (Chestnut) is struggling with losing his passion. Quentin (Howard) is finally getting married and moving to Tibet. Harper (Diggs) is debating a lucrative opportunity.

Co-showrunner Dayna Lynne North said "midlife metamorphosis" is a theme for the series.

"There will be things probably that mirror things that people are dealing with in their own life," Hall said.

The series will also deal with recent Black Lives Matter protests, and the women dealing with a "Black Twitter" crisis. Howard said the series still offers a positive message.

"We get a little dash of hope," Howard said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com