Amarillo Man Arrested After Running Stop Sign, But That’s Not Why
Drug busts in Amarillo aren't exactly a new thing. We seem to hear about them weekly, sometimes even daily. This one though has to go down as the ultimate whoops moment for a big-time dealer here in the 806. Brandon Burks was just cruising around in his car and he...
Amarillo Police seize more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million from local business
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
Man pleads guilty to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute in Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
Two Canyon police officers honored for pulling driver out of burning car after I-27 crash
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — Two Canyon police officers were honored for pulling a driver out of a burning car after a crash on I-27. Chief Steve Brush presented Cpl. Garrett Banes and Officer Jabril Hill with Life Saving Awards during Monday's City Commission meeting. According to the department, the...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office shares process information on handling lost livestock
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - What you may not know, is one of the many duties of our sheriff’s offices includes handling lost livestock. “If we can find the owner right away, we just talk to them. Counsel them, show them where maybe their fence is bad or the livestock is getting out,” says Sheriff Christopher Forbis, Randall County.
Moore County Officials: Propane tanks stolen from Dumas Lion’s Club
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating the suspect(s) who are involved in the theft of two 40-pound propane tanks. According to Moore County Crime Stoppers, two 40-pound propane tanks were stolen off of the Lion’s Club cooker trailer. The tanks...
Randall County Sheriff’s Office searching for owner of potbelly pig
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said it has impounded a Calico potbelly pig that may be someone’s pet. The sheriff’s office said it was found near the 4100 block of S. Tyler. To claim the pig, the sheriff’s office said to call 806-468-5800 with proof of ownership.
1 arrested after leading law enforcement on chase, large amount of drugs found in vehicle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person was arrested earlier this afternoon following a chase that went for several miles on I-40 east and ended in the Westgate Mall parking lot, according to an official with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Texas DPS reports that at around 12:55 p.m. Friday, a trooper tried to stop […]
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?
Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
TxDOT preps road for potential snowfall in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the chance of snow in the Amarillo area on Thursday and across the Panhandle is declining but the area could still see snowfall. According to a TxDOT press release, as of now, the Panhandle is at risk for […]
Car stolen, driven into Martin Road Lake on Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating a stolen car that was reportedly driven into a lake in north Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers were sent to the apartments located in the 1600 block of Dale around 6:14 a.m. Friday. Officers were told that an […]
AFD works late Thanksgiving day structure fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that its crews responded to a fire in the 3100 block of N Mirror Thursday night. AFD said its “C” shift crews were called out to a structure and found fire showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. AFD said crews were able to get the […]
Potter County Man Convicted
Glaston Mitchell has been sentenced in the 181st District Court for an assault on a family member, Wednesday. Mitchell was convicted after a two-day trial for the assault of a family member with a previous conviction. He’s been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the Texas Department of Criminal...
Homicide: Man shot, killed at Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night at the Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo. Police said the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. The victim is 24-years-old. His name has not been released. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the deadly...
Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
VIDEO: Guymon Fire House Dalmatian in recovery after surgery
VIDEO: BSA Hospice hosting grief support event on Thanksgiving Day. VIDEO: Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Extravaganza Blood Drive. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Ali Allison, Coffee Memorial Pre-Thanksgiving Blood Drive. Updated: 9 hours ago. KFDA THE NEWS AT NOON.
Doing Something Stupid This Holiday? Amarillo Police Says Think Again.
If there's one thing we can absolutely count on, it's people making bad decisions during the holiday season. Maybe having one too many and saying something to a family member they shouldn't have. It could be simply eating WAY too much at Thanksgiving and going into a two-day food coma. That extra piece of pie may not be worth it.
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than 24 hours. The release says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at around 5:12 p.m., crews responded to a call about an outside fire near North Mississippi. When crews arrived they found...
