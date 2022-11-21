Suspect captured weeks after killing of West Memphis woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in West Memphis on Monday announced the arrest of a man they say is responsible for the shooting death of a woman on October 30.

WMPD said they have Lorenzo Lamon Allen in custody.

Officers arrived at a woman’s house on the 500 block of Wilson Road around 10:55 p.m. on October 29. Police said they found the woman underneath the carport suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS was called to the location, but the woman did not survive her injuries. Police identified the woman as 55-year-old Donna Christley from West Memphis.





Details are still coming in at this time and WREG will update as more information becomes available.

