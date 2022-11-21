Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
PCAR vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Domestic sector have probably already heard of Paccar (PCAR) and Tesla (TSLA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value...
NASDAQ
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
NASDAQ
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
Is Flex (FLEX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
5 Ways to Find the Best Long-Term Dividend Stocks
We love dividend stocks because they pay us now. But hey, I'm greedy. And when I research income plays, I want more than just those payouts. I'm looking for price gains, too. Give me a dividend with a stock that could potentially double, and we're talking. These types of stocks...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Clearwater Paper (CLW) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
NASDAQ
Are Medical Stocks Lagging BioVie (BIVI) This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BioVie Inc. (BIVI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. BioVie Inc. is a member...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights include Country Healthcare, CVR Energy, Delek US Holdings, Boise Cascade and Builders FirstSource
Chicago, IL – November 25, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Country Healthcare CCRN, CVR Energy CVI, Delek US Holdings DK, Boise Cascade BCC and Builders FirstSource BLDR. 5 Broker Favorite Stocks to Tide Over the Market Tempest. Even though the better-than-expected inflation data for...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25th:. StoneX Group Inc. SNEX: This global financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Why TopBuild (BLD) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About International Seaways (INSW) Stock We Don't?
Investors in International Seaways, Inc. INSW need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Computer and Technology
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
NASDAQ
VST's Strong Dividend History Helps it Reach 'Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) has been named as the ''Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'', according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the components of the Dow Jones Utility Average, VST shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Vistra Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
NASDAQ
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this oil and gas exploration and production company...
NASDAQ
Why Ingevity (NGVT) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
NASDAQ
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
NASDAQ
Why You Should Stay Invested in Intercontinental (ICE) Stock
Intercontinental Exchange’s ICE compelling portfolio, expansive risk-management services, strategic buyouts, solid balance sheet, effective capital deployment and favorable growth estimates make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. ICE, an operator of five cash equity exchanges and two equity options exchanges, has delivered 16 straight years of adjusted EPS...
