FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
WAVY News 10
Commanding officer of USCGC James relieved of duties
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James has been permanently relieved of his duties, following an investigation into a mishap while underway. Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, announced on Monday Nov. 7 that he lost confidence in Capt....
Funeral planned for Lavel Davis Jr. in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral service will take place in North Charleston next week for former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. Davis was one of three University of Virginia football players killed by a fellow student after their school bus returned from an off-campus trip. The funeral is scheduled to take […]
abcnews4.com
Fresh out of the oven: Turkey Day babies born at Summerville Medical Center
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Another day means more babies being born in the Lowcountry. But these three babies aren't your average Summerville Medical Center newborns... Tiana was born at 8:34 a.m., weighed in at 7 lbs. 15 oz. and measured 21 inches tall. Congratulations to parents Brad and Elizabeth Jefferson!
Ridgeville police chief shares ‘thanksgiving’ with family of Lavel Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Ridgeville Police Chief Quinton Joyner spent the afternoon frying turkeys for members of the community who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal. And he made sure the grieving family of slain University of Virginia athlete Lavel Davis Jr. also received a special meal and a ‘thank you’ ahead of the […]
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
cityofbeaufort.org
Woods Bridge moves toward national historic designation
BEAUFORT, S.C. (Nov. 23, 2022) -- With this month’s approval by the state review board, Beaufort’s Woods Memorial Bridge will be fast-tracked for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Swing bridges were the most popular type of moveable bridge from the late 18th century through the...
Charleston City Paper
Hospitality industry offers great opportunities for Charleston workers
If there were one word that described Michael Blake’s impressive career and how it is an example of what can happen in the hospitality industry, the word is “opportunity.”. Armed with a high school diploma, Blake started as a dishwasher at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Now 26 years...
Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings
Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
NCPD swears in youngest officer… ever!
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department welcomed in its youngest recruit – ever! North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess held a swearing-in ceremony for Ptl. Derrick Ambas on Monday morning… but he wasn’t the only officer in the spotlight. Chief Burgess also “swore in” four-year-old Celia Jolene Tucker during the Monday […]
abcnews4.com
I-26, I-95 see significant uptick in drivers traveling through South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lots of drivers hit the road on Wednesday to begin their trip to their Thanksgiving destination. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob reports that I-26 saw a peak number of travelers at 11 a.m. with 2,764 vehicles passing through on the westbound side of the interstate near the Harleyville interchange.
abccolumbia.com
President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
Coroner ID’s 2 People Killed In Jamestown Crash
JAMESTOWN, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in a fatal crash that occurred Friday evening near Gumville Road in Jamestown. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford pickup was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17A as a 2003 Toyota pickup traveled north when the two collided. No other details were provided […] The post Coroner ID’s 2 People Killed In Jamestown Crash appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Coalition questions legality of BCSD Superintendent firing; press conference planned
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A coalition has called a press conference for 12 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the recent firing of former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson and the immediate hiring Dr. Anthony Dixon. "Clergy, teachers, former educators, parents, community leaders, democrats, republicans and concerned...
abcnews4.com
BCSD Chair cites academic struggles, strained relationship with SLED, DSS for supt. firing
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a week clouded by uncertainty and confusion regarding the Berkeley County School District's decision to fire superintendent Deon Jackson after roughly 15 months on the job, BCSD Board Chairman Mac McQuillin released a pages-long statement on Wednesday alleging a lack of leadership from Jackson on a number of issues.
abcnews4.com
Puppy with burns, 'grave injuries' found abandoned at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is searching for answers after a puppy with second and third degree burns was found abandoned in a crate at Palmilla Apartments, according to a social media post made by the shelter Wednesday evening. CAS says a police officer found the...
blufftontoday.com
Murdaugh case: Attorneys, writers weigh in on former Palmetto Bank CEO guilty verdict
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO and alleged Richard "Alex" Murdaugh co-conspirator Russell Lucius Laffitte was found guilty on all six federal criminal charges after a late-night jury session Nov. 22. Laffitte was found guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and three counts of misapplication of bank...
counton2.com
‘Turkey no Ticket’ Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some drivers who were pulled over by Summerville Police officers were surprised when they received a frozen turkey rather than a ticket. In what has become somewhat of a tradition for the Summerville Police Department, officers presented frozen turkeys in lieu of citations to some citizens who committed minor traffic infractions this week.
SCHP: Driver killed after tractor-trailer crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during an early morning Colleton County crash that involved a transfer truck. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 17 near Hope Plantation Lane just before 5:30 a.m. Both a 2003 Volvo tractor-trailer and a […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston City Council to vote on employee bonuses tonight
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the Charleston City Council will vote on the approval of $2,100,000.00 to be used for bonuses for all city employees. Pending the approval of this expenditure, bonuses will be distributed the week of Nov.28. In 2022, salary savings have exceeded the budgeted amount. The...
