North Charleston, SC

WAVY News 10

Commanding officer of USCGC James relieved of duties

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James has been permanently relieved of his duties, following an investigation into a mishap while underway. Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, announced on Monday Nov. 7 that he lost confidence in Capt....
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
cityofbeaufort.org

Woods Bridge moves toward national historic designation

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Nov. 23, 2022) -- With this month’s approval by the state review board, Beaufort’s Woods Memorial Bridge will be fast-tracked for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. Swing bridges were the most popular type of moveable bridge from the late 18th century through the...
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coalition calls on SC Gov. to investigate BCSD firings

Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly-formed coalition of teachers, parents, clergy, and community members is speaking out against the abrupt firing of the Berkeley County School District superintendent. “I stand here today on behalf of many of the voiceless in the Berkeley County School District who are afraid to speak up and voice their […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD swears in youngest officer… ever!

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department welcomed in its youngest recruit – ever! North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess held a swearing-in ceremony for Ptl. Derrick Ambas on Monday morning… but he wasn’t the only officer in the spotlight. Chief Burgess also “swore in” four-year-old Celia Jolene Tucker during the Monday […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

I-26, I-95 see significant uptick in drivers traveling through South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Lots of drivers hit the road on Wednesday to begin their trip to their Thanksgiving destination. ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob reports that I-26 saw a peak number of travelers at 11 a.m. with 2,764 vehicles passing through on the westbound side of the interstate near the Harleyville interchange.
HARLEYVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

Coroner ID’s 2 People Killed In Jamestown Crash

JAMESTOWN, S.C. – The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed in a fatal crash that occurred Friday evening near Gumville Road in Jamestown. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford pickup was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17A as a 2003 Toyota pickup traveled north when the two collided. No other details were provided […] The post Coroner ID’s 2 People Killed In Jamestown Crash appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
JAMESTOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Coalition questions legality of BCSD Superintendent firing; press conference planned

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — A coalition has called a press conference for 12 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the recent firing of former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson and the immediate hiring Dr. Anthony Dixon. "Clergy, teachers, former educators, parents, community leaders, democrats, republicans and concerned...
abcnews4.com

BCSD Chair cites academic struggles, strained relationship with SLED, DSS for supt. firing

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a week clouded by uncertainty and confusion regarding the Berkeley County School District's decision to fire superintendent Deon Jackson after roughly 15 months on the job, BCSD Board Chairman Mac McQuillin released a pages-long statement on Wednesday alleging a lack of leadership from Jackson on a number of issues.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

‘Turkey no Ticket’ Summerville officers surprise drivers with frozen turkeys

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some drivers who were pulled over by Summerville Police officers were surprised when they received a frozen turkey rather than a ticket. In what has become somewhat of a tradition for the Summerville Police Department, officers presented frozen turkeys in lieu of citations to some citizens who committed minor traffic infractions this week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston City Council to vote on employee bonuses tonight

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the Charleston City Council will vote on the approval of $2,100,000.00 to be used for bonuses for all city employees. Pending the approval of this expenditure, bonuses will be distributed the week of Nov.28. In 2022, salary savings have exceeded the budgeted amount. The...
CHARLESTON, SC

