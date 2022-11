WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Land of Lights is a walk-through light display in Downtown West Monroe at the Corner of Cotton and Pine. Discover Monroe- West Monroe and West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce will have a Ribbon Cutting for the lights on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 6:00 PM.

Refreshments will be served at this event. To learn about more holiday events, visit christmasontheriver.org.