Downtown Rock Island parking garage to come down
Demolition of the downtown Rock Island parking garage at 16th Street and 3rd Avenue is. scheduled to begin on Monday, Nov. 28th. The parking garage will be closed to all users starting Sunday, Nov. 27th at 3 p.m., according to a city release Wednesday. Vehicles remaining inside the parking garage after Sunday will be removed at the owner’s expense.
Galesburg compactor fire causes an estimated $10,000 in damage
A fire has caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to a warehouse and compactor. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Enterprise Dr. Tuesday, November 22 at 7:28 p.m. Initially dispatched as a general fire alarm, the response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from a large self-contained trash compactor and the building. Battalion Chief Donald Brackett established command, and the Central Station crew entered the warehouse with an attack line. Capt. Jeff Maher and his crew used a thermal imaging camera to maneuver through the warehouse and found the fire inside the compactor. The sprinkler system had activated and prohibited the fire from spreading throughout the rest of the structure, with minimal damage to an interior wall.
Heather Acerra running for Galesburg City Council in Ward 5
Heather Acerra, a local businesswoman who co-founded building toy company Lux Blox, will run for Galesburg City Council in April. Acerra made the announcement Wednesday, setting up a contest between her and Ward 5 incumbent Jaclyn Smith-Esters, although there is still time for other candidates to pick up signatures. Acerra...
Potential $48 million investment in Galesburg Business Park if federal grant approved
A potential developer is in the early stages of talks for a portion of the Galesburg Business Park that would be a nearly $48 million infrastructure investment. The City Council on Monday approved an application for nearly $24 million in grant funding from the Federal Railroad Administration, and the rest would be covered by the developer.
Galesburg Council considering flat tax levy for 2023
Galesburg Council had first reading of their 2023 property tax levy on Monday night and the $9.7 million levy is flat compared with last year. Based on the current Estimated Assessed Value from the 2022 tax levy, the property tax rate for the City would be approximately $2.64 for every $100 of assessed property value.
Knox County Board could award GCF with $1.4M to address hunger in the county
A significant amount of American Rescue Plan Act fund dollars could be granted to the Galesburg Community Foundation Wednesday night to help battle hunger in Knox County. The Knox County Board could approve a donation of over $1.428 million towards the foundation’s Hunger Collaborative Project. The project was created...
Knox County Board approves nearly $1.5M ARPA grant funding for Hunger Collaborative Project
Knox County Board members this week approved the granting of nearly $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to the Galesburg Community Foundation for their Hunger Collaborative Project. The coalition of 27 non-profit organizations would look deeper than just feeding the hungry in trying to find the root causes...
Knox County property transfers for Nov. 17-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Nov. 17-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list. (This week’s list is abbreviated due to the holiday.)
The Time to Object to Changes in Downtown Rock Island Has Begun
It would increase their property taxes by one percent. Last Tuesday, a 60-day period began for the public to sign an objection petition. If 51% of the area's residents and 51% of its property owners sign the objection petition, then the city would have to terminate the process. Miles Brainard,...
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
New hope given to Galesburg cemetery
Hope Cemetery in Galesburg recently got some new life, with new fencing along its east border on South Academy Street. The project was initiated by Martin Reichel, Treasurer of the Galesburg Public Library Board, who personally funded the project materials, according to a city release Monday. Hope Cemetery’s new fencing is located off West Main Street across the street from the new Galesburg Public Library currently under construction.
Genesis HealthPlex closed Tues. for water main repair
The City of Moline will be shutting off the water supply to the Genesis Moline HealthPlex, 900 28th Avenue Drive in Moline, on Tuesday November 22. The shut off will last all day to facilitate a water main repair. The Genesis Convenient Care, Physician Offices, Imaging and Laboratory services located at the HealthPlex will be […]
New RI County budget lowers property taxes
There’s good news for Rock Island County taxpayers! The Rock Island County Board approved its annual budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which begins December 1, at its regular meeting held on Tuesday, November 22. The budget, recommended by the County Board’s Budget Committee, includes a 9+% reduction in county property taxes, an approximately $3.3 million […]
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
Galesburg coffee business to serve Sandburg College
The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees on Monday approved a three-year food service contract with Innkeeper’s Coffee during its regular monthly meeting on the Main Campus in Galesburg. Innkeeper’s, which has a permanent location in downtown Galesburg (80 N. Seminary St.), will serve breakfast from 7:30-10 a.m. and...
One injured in East Moline accident, house struck
One person was injured in a two car accident in East Moline on November 22. According to reports from the scene, a Dodge Journey SUV and a Chrysler Town & Country van collided and the Town & County struck a house at the corner of Seventh Street and 30th Avenue. Debris was reported to be […]
City of Burlington: Thanksgiving solid waste collection
Burlington, IA- The city of Burlington would like to remind residents that Thanksgiving is a holiday for Burlington Solid Waste and Area Recyclers. Trash from Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, November 25th, and recycling from Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, November 23rd. The day after Thanksgiving...
Midwest river towns looking for answers after forever chemicals found in water
CORDOVA, Ill. — This fall, the towns and rural farmsteads along the Mississippi River received alarming news about their drinking water. Chemicals from a large 3M factory north of Cordova found a way into the river and their wells. The facility employs about 500 people and makes the adhesives...
Muscatine names new police chief
After an extremely competitive process, Muscatine has named a 17-year-veteran of the Muscatine Police Department as their next chief of police, pending approval by the City Council at their December 1 meeting. Captain Anthony (Tony) Kies will assume the role following the retirement of current Police Chief Brett Talkington, in February 2023. “Tony is committed […]
Subaru Forester, dune buggy stolen in northwestern Galesburg
The victim called police to the 200 block of West Dayton Street at 7:44 a.m., where she told officers she had parked her vehicle in the driveway at about 10:30 p.m. When she got up in the morning to take her kids to school, the black, 2017 Subaru Forester was gone.
