ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel

By Daniel J. Graeber
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Crude oil prices were in a free fall on Monday, with Goldman Sachs lowering its forecast by $10 per barrel due to concerns about China's economy and the lack of clarity over a proposed Western-backed price cap on Russian crude oil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlzCp_0jIpGWX700
Goldman Sachs on Monday lowered its forecast for the price of crude oil by $10 barrel, pointing to COVID-19 policies in China as among the culprits for economic malaise. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"Investors have been left disappointed by higher-than-expected production and export flows from Russia," Goldman said in a research note published in part by CNBC . "This is despite just two weeks remaining before the EU embargo takes effect on crude, alongside the G-7 price cap, for which more details are set to be announced next week," the investment bank said in the note."

Members of the European Union by December will stop taking in waterborne crude oil from Russia in an effort to starve the Kremlin of the capital it needs to keep fighting the war in Ukraine. That crude oil would be redirected, not isolated, and with other producers such as Norway and the United States putting more oil on the market, global supplies seem to be higher than expected when the moratorium was announced earlier this year.

Any price cap would be exceptionally difficult to enforce because of the global nature of the crude oil market and the propensity to skirt sanctions.

China, meanwhile, continues to post high cases of COVID-19 , reinforcing Beijing's strict zero-tolerance policy on controlling the spread of the virus. As a result, Goldman lowered its expectations for Chinese crude oil demand for the fourth quarter by 1.2 million barrels per day to 14 million bpd on average.

Tight social restrictions are limiting demand in the world's second-largest economy behind the United States, limiting the upside for crude oil prices.

The price for Brent crude oil, the global benchmark for the price of oil, is down about 9% so far in November to trade in the mid-$80 per barrel range. Brent set a high for the year at $127.98 per barrel in early March.

Oil prices were down as much as 4% early in the Monday session, taking a nosedive after a report from The Wall Street Journal on an expected increase in oil production from Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden was seemingly snubbed by Saudi Arabia, the de facto head of OPEC, earlier this year after meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Inflation during the summer was a paramount concern for the administration, though OPEC stuck to its guns after Biden's visit in July by agreeing to less, not more, oil.

But on Monday, the Journal reported that talk of a production increase came after the White House said the crown prince should have sovereign immunity over any prosecution related to the 2018 slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi , ostensibly on orders from bin Salman himself. Immunity, the Journal reported, "amounted to a concession" to the young crown prince.

Even with the heavy losses on Monday, Goldman is nonetheless sticking with a forecast of $100 per barrel oil for the fourth quarter. U.S. federal estimates put Brent at $102 on average for full-year 2022 and $95 per barrel for next year.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 6

Related
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fortune

Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak

The war in Ukraine and multiple waves of Western sanctions have left Russia’s economy hanging by a thread. But how big a thread?. The West’s response to the war has left Russia’s economy in tatters. Imports to Russia had halved between when the war broke out and last summer, with Russian companies unable to source critical items including semiconductor chips and auto and plane parts. The bulk of government spending has gone toward the war effort, and a lack of key components has left industrial activity in the country at a standstill. Many foreign companies from carmakers to restaurant chains have long since packed up their bags, and Russian average incomes have already fallen to their lowest level in two decades.
Markets Insider

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
481K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy