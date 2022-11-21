Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
FIFA investigates chants by Mexico fans at World Cup
FIFA on Wednesday said it has opened an official investigation into the Mexican Football Association over chants made by Mexico fans toward Poland players during their 0-0 draw in the World Cup on Tuesday, per Reuters. Why it matters: Mexico has been sanctioned in the past over "a recurring anti-gay...
Netherlands vs Ecuador LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from encounter in Group A
A place in the last 16 is on offer for the winning team when Ecuador and the Netherlands meet in Group A this afternoon. The South American side impressively defeated Qatar 2-0 in the opening match of World Cup 2022 and know that a second victory today would see them safely into the knockout rounds. The same can be said of the Netherlands who left it late in their opener against Senegal before eventually collecting all three points.Enner Valencia was the man of the moment for Ecuador, scoring both goals in Al Khor, and delivering a commanding centre forward...
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United
Global soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United, the club announced Tuesday. The big picture: The decision comes shortly after Ronaldo lashed out against the team in an interview with Piers Morgan and caused a new round of drama with the team's coach, Erik ten Hag. Driving the news:...
Manchester United explores "strategic alternatives," including sale
Manchester United said Tuesday its owners have started the process of exploring "strategic alternatives for the club," including a potential sale. Why it matters: The announcement, which came on the same day the club said it had parted ways with soccer megastar Cristiano Ronaldo, follows years of disgruntled fans calling for new owners and months of rumors of a potential sale (even to Elon Musk).
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0