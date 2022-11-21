Read full article on original website
Raymond James Has 5 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With 85% to 370% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity.
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today
U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
NASDAQ
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Zuora (ZUO) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company. According to the filing, Fink sold a total of 40,960 shares across four transactions which occurred...
Nasdaq falls while the dollar, bond yields gain
NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq was lower on Friday with pressure from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) while the dollar gained and U.S. Treasury yields rose as investors shied away from riskier bets.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Ford Motor Company (F) a Buy Now?
Ford Motor Company (F) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +7.9%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
First Eagle Alternative (FCRD) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?
After reaching an important support level, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. FCRD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a...
NASDAQ
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
Stocks End Lower on Wall Street as Tech Weighs Down Nasdaq
People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy...
Nasdaq ends down as investors eye Black Friday sales, China infections
Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday with pressure from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a subdued holiday-shortened trading session for Wall Street, as investors watched Black Friday sales and COVID-19 cases in China.
NASDAQ
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
msn.com
Dow, S&P 500 post best day in nearly 2 weeks on Tuesday
U.S. stocks finished higher Tuesday, shaking off back-to-back losses, in a shorter holiday week for Thanksgiving. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed about 397 points, or 1.2%, ending near 34,098, while the S&P 500 index gained 1.4%. It marked the highest daily percentage gain for both equity indexes since Nov. 10, according to FactSet data. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.4%. Investors have been keeping a wary eye on low trading volumes, a common trend in the shortened holiday week of Thanksgiving. China's return to strict lockdowns in response to rising COVID cases also has been on radar of investors. Wednesday brings a raft of economic data and minutes of the Fed's November policy meeting, which will be closely digested by investors ahead of the Thanksgiving break.
Stocks typically rally in December, investors have some caution this year
NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Investors hoping for the year-end to bring stock market gains after a punishing year have history on their side as U.S. equities traditionally rally during the month of December, but many remain skeptical of forecasting a rise.
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; S&P notches weekly gain
Stocks are closing mixed on Wall Street Friday, but major indexes all notched weekly gains
NASDAQ
Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Amalgamated Financial is...
NASDAQ
Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Oracle (ORCL) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this software maker have returned +9.9%, compared to the Zacks...
kitco.com
Investors thankful spot gold prices holding above $1,750
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to some analysts, gold and silver continue to benefit from shifting expectations that the Federal Reserve will...
NASDAQ
Zacks Earnings ESP: A Better Way to Find Earnings Surprises for Computer and Technology
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
