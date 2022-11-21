ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Hudson News Network

More shots fired in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Tuesday saw another night of gunfire in the City of Newburgh. Shots rang out in the area of 141 Chambers Street at around 10 p.m. Police responded and found shell casings but no perpetrator. The investigation is continuing.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bullets continue to fly in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the three latest incidents of shots being fired. Police responded to a report of “shots fired” on Sunday morning in the area of 83 Lent Street. No victims were located. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene and officers discovered that a house at 156 Winnikee had been struck by bullets. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
PIX11

NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident

Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
News 12

Chester teen missing since early November

A Chester teen has been missing since early November, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Police say Jose Molina-Guevara, 17, ran away from his home in Whispering Hills between midnight and 1 a.m. on Nov. 9. He is described as a Hispanic male, medium...
CHESTER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance

Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
News 12

Missing Bronx man returns home safe for Thanksgiving

A missing Bronx man was reunited with his family for Thanksgiving. Ibrihima Kaba, 57, suffers from memory loss due to a recent stroke. He went missing three days ago after leaving Bronx Care Hospital. “When I was in the office, he just walked away and disappeared. We looked at the...
BRONX, NY

