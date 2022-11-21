Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentManhattan, NY
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Epic Thanksgiving Feast Served by Strangers on New York SubwayGillian SisleyNew York City, NY
6 Injured, Including 4 Firefighters In a House Fire At 746 Manida Street, BronxAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Related
19-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Broad-Daylight Shooting In Peekskill
A teenage suspect is in custody after a shooting in Northern Westchester. Just before noontime on Wednesday, Nov. 9, officers responded to a report of shots fired in Peekskill on Central Avenue near Washington Street. Officers at arriving at the scene found a 31-year-old Peekskill resident lying on the sidewalk...
Man, 23, found fatally stabbed in Bronx building staircase: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man found stabbed inside the stairwell area of a Bronx residential building early Wednesday, authorities said.
30-year-old man fatally shot in Bronx on Thanksgiving morning
A man was fatally shot on Thanksgiving morning in the Bronx, according to police. The victim was hit in the torso around 11 a.m. near the intersection of East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in Cortona Park East, officials said.
26-Year-Old Driving Drunk With Child In Vehicle Crashes Into Barrier In Woodbury: Police
A father is in trouble after police said he crashed into a concrete barrier while driving drunk with his child in the car in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, Nov. 18 around 10:45 p.m., police in Orange County responded to a crashed car on Interstate 87 in Woodbury, according to New York State Police.
News 12
Police: Man working with forklift in Brooklyn dies after heavy doors fall on him
Authorities say a 31-year-old man died after a large pack of doors fell on him while he was working with a forklift in Red Hook. The incident happened Thursday at the corner of Columbia and Creamer streets around 5:30 p.m. News 12 was told the victim was standing on the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
More shots fired in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Tuesday saw another night of gunfire in the City of Newburgh. Shots rang out in the area of 141 Chambers Street at around 10 p.m. Police responded and found shell casings but no perpetrator. The investigation is continuing.
NYPD releases video from fatal shooting of Bridgeport author
Myron Dukes was fatally shot while in the back of a Range Rover.
Headlines: Shooting arrest, Suffern man arrested with DUI with child in car, low unemployment rates in Rockland
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bullets continue to fly in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the three latest incidents of shots being fired. Police responded to a report of “shots fired” on Sunday morning in the area of 83 Lent Street. No victims were located. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene and officers discovered that a house at 156 Winnikee had been struck by bullets. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.
NYPD investigation reveals murder-suicide in the Bronx
MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — The deaths of a Bronx man and woman have been deemed a murder and a suicide, months after they fell from a six-story building, police said Wednesday. Early in August, police found the unconscious and unresponsive victims in the rear courtyard of the Cruger Avenue building at Pelham Parkway South […]
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
News 12
Chester teen missing since early November
A Chester teen has been missing since early November, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Police say Jose Molina-Guevara, 17, ran away from his home in Whispering Hills between midnight and 1 a.m. on Nov. 9. He is described as a Hispanic male, medium...
UCSO: Driver involved in crash found with LSD
A Highland man has been charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was pulled over in Plattekill Sunday morning.
Police: Rockland man faces DWI charges for driving drunk with child in the car
Police say 26-year-old Matthew Moskowitz, from Suffern, crashed his car last week on I-87 around 10:45 p.m.
New Details: Father Killed In Yonkers Crash Was Former Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father who was killed in a crash in Westchester County while driving with his son was a former superintendent in the Hudson Valley. Ronel Cook, age 51, of Newburgh, who died in Yonkers on Sunday, Nov. 20, was the superintendent of the Catskill Central School District in Greene County from July 2017 to July 2022, according to a post by the school district.
Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance
Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie firefighters battle biggest dumpster fire in recent history (VIDEOS)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A reported “dumpster fire” at the City of Poughkeepsie transfer station on Wednesday night turned into a two-alarm blaze that destroyed an office building and heavily damaged two city-owned sanitation vehicles. The 5:14 p.m. blaze required several fire departments to bring the flames under control.
Man in serious, but stable condition after getting shot in Concourse Village
A man is in serious, but stable condition after getting shot on Carroll Place near Sheridan Avenue in Concourse Village overnight.
News 12
Missing Bronx man returns home safe for Thanksgiving
A missing Bronx man was reunited with his family for Thanksgiving. Ibrihima Kaba, 57, suffers from memory loss due to a recent stroke. He went missing three days ago after leaving Bronx Care Hospital. “When I was in the office, he just walked away and disappeared. We looked at the...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Boiceville man crashed into tree while intoxicated in Woodstock, police say
The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Kito G. Sosnowitz, 26, of Boiceville, who they say “went off the roadway, struck a tree and then returned onto the roadway” while driving under the influence. He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated due to a previous conviction.
Comments / 3