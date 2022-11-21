POUGHKEEPSIE – City Police in Poughkeepsie are investigating the three latest incidents of shots being fired. Police responded to a report of “shots fired” on Sunday morning in the area of 83 Lent Street. No victims were located. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene and officers discovered that a house at 156 Winnikee had been struck by bullets. Several vehicles were also struck by bullets.

