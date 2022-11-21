Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker's 'Erection' Remark Sparks Torrent of Memes, Jokes
Walker is hoping to secure a seat in the Senate representing Georgia, and faces a runoff election against Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.
Watch: Awkward moment between Belichick, Thielen
Their postgame greeting was more of a blow by.
Twitter is removing less hate speech and taking longer to review it, fresh data on social media disinformation shows
The EU report suggests that Twitter was struggling to combat hate speech even before Elon Musk's takeover. Facebook and Instagram also removed less.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
Amazon Prime Video crew has made smooth transition to studio
Journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman and four-time Pro Bowl tackle Andrew Whitworth have made a smooth transition straight from the field to the studio this season, joining Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and host Charissa Thompson on Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” crew. Veteran Al Michaels calls the games with Kirk Herbstreit in the booth and sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung. Fitzpatrick, Sherman, Whitworth, Gonzalez and Thompson are onsite for most games. They’ve developed on-air chemistry by spending a lot of time together off the set, including dinners on Wednesday night before the games.
