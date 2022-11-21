ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man with Fall River and Lowell ties and wanted for murder held without bail

A Massachusetts man with Fall River and Lowell ties has been arrested concerning the murder of a 26-year-old man. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner announced earlier this week that investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on November 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell. Officials stated at the time that the wanted Garcia-Rey had ties to both Fall River and Lowell.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three 20+ year-olds from Massachusetts indicted in murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry

A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted three men in connection with the September, 2021 murder of a 16-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. This week, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez, and 23-yar-old Angel Colon, with one...
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old man with ties to Fall River and Lowell wanted in traffic dispute death

LOWELL – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner have announced that investigators have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on November 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell. Garcia-Rey is alleged to have shot Odogwu Ganobi, 26, of Lowell following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police searching for car suspected in deadly Brockton hit-and-run

Police are searching for the car that they believe to be at the center of a fatal hit-and-run in Brockton Monday night. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, a white SUV struck and killed a pedestrian in the area of 108 Forest Avenue around 10:00 p.m. The male...
BROCKTON, MA
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving

A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
WEYMOUTH, MA

