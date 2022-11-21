It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO