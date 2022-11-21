Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man with Fall River and Lowell ties and wanted for murder held without bail
A Massachusetts man with Fall River and Lowell ties has been arrested concerning the murder of a 26-year-old man. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner announced earlier this week that investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on November 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell. Officials stated at the time that the wanted Garcia-Rey had ties to both Fall River and Lowell.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
fallriverreporter.com
Three 20+ year-olds from Massachusetts indicted in murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry
A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted three men in connection with the September, 2021 murder of a 16-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. This week, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez, and 23-yar-old Angel Colon, with one...
Fall River man charged for robbing bank in Boston
A man from Fall River has been charged in connection with robbing a TD Bank in Boston.
Boston man arrested for allegedly distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl
A Boston man was arrested on Monday for allegedly distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl.
Police: Targeted home invasion sends Cranston man to the hospital
Police were called shortly before 11 p.m. to a home in Cranston for a report of gunshots being fired back and forth in front of the home on Smith Street.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old man with ties to Fall River and Lowell wanted in traffic dispute death
LOWELL – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner have announced that investigators have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred on November 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell. Garcia-Rey is alleged to have shot Odogwu Ganobi, 26, of Lowell following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
WCVB
Woman bites employee, vandalizes Dorchester restaurant, Boston police say
BOSTON — Boston police are looking to identify a woman they say assaulted an employee and vandalized a restaurant in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the incident happened at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant at 491 Blue Hill Ave. at about 6 p.m.
whdh.com
In ‘historic’ case, Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman’s drink, raping her in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Suffolk County authorities said this is the first time they are pressing charges for Drugging for Intercourse. “These cases are about power,” Suffolk County District Attorney...
iheart.com
Man Told Judge Caprio He Committed 100 Robberies- Now Facing Fed
He told it to the judge and now he faces a federal prosecution. A man who once appeared on the TV show "Caught In Providence" and told Judge Frank Caprio he had robbed over one-hundred banks in his lifetime is facing a federal charge. The Justice Department has filed a...
1 dead in fiery Westport crash
Police are investigating after a crash in Westport killed one person on Thursday.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Police searching for car suspected in deadly Brockton hit-and-run
Police are searching for the car that they believe to be at the center of a fatal hit-and-run in Brockton Monday night. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, a white SUV struck and killed a pedestrian in the area of 108 Forest Avenue around 10:00 p.m. The male...
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Police investigating car found in water off Pawtucket pier
Police are investigating after a car was found in the water off Festival Pier in Pawtucket.
fallriverreporter.com
WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and friends and family are extremely worried
A WBZ traffic reporter has disappeared, and his family and co-workers are concerned of his whereabouts. According to those who know him, 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always,...
Police looking to ID suspect in Theater District assault that led to emergency brain surgery
The suspect boarded a private chartered bus after the incident, police said. Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a serious assault and battery in the Theater District earlier this month. Officers responded to the scene near 279 Tremont St. on Saturday,...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving
A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
Seekonk man pleads guilty to role in storming US Capitol
The 26-year-old was seen on video stomping on thousands of dollars' worth of media equipment.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: New Bedford man ejected in multi-vehicle crash on Route 195
A Massachusetts man has been ejected after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening on Route 195. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, just before 7:15 p.m. tonight, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a crash involving four vehicles in the left lane of Route 195 westbound.
