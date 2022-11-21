Read full article on original website
Related
Scoop: Israel lobbies allies with intel on Iranian arms transfers to Russia
Israel in recent weeks has provided a dossier with intelligence about Iranian arms transfers to Russia to its embassies in dozens of Western countries and senior NATO officials, according to Israeli officials and Israeli Foreign Ministry cables. Why it matters: The new diplomatic and intelligence effort, which started at the...
Biden on Russian oil price cap negotiations: "It's in play"
President Biden said Thursday that negotiations between the U.S. and its allies over imposing a price cap on Russian oil are ongoing and confirmed that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the issue. What they're saying: "It's in play," Biden told reporters while visiting a fire station...
Kurdish commander: U.S. has "moral duty" to prevent Turkish incursion in Syria
The commander of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) tells Axios the U.S. has a "moral duty" to do more to prevent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan from ordering a ground offensive into Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syria. The big picture: Turkey has launched drone, air and artillery strikes across the...
Scoop: Israel to increase reviews of foreign investments after U.S. pressure
Israel's Security Cabinet reached a decision earlier this month that significantly tightens government oversight on foreign investments, two senior Israeli officials say. Why it matters: While the decision doesn't explicitly mention China, Israeli officials say the new policy is a response to two years of pressure by the Biden administration to limit China's role in sectors like energy, infrastructure, telecommunications and transportation.
Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds
At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Forced to withdraw, Russia rains missiles on liberated Kherson
The barrage of missiles that struck the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson marked an escalation of attacks by Russia since it withdrew.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian strikes continue but poorly equipped troops facing heavy casualties, UK says
UK Ministry of Defence says poorly trained and equipped reservists struggling on the ground in Ukraine
Putin’s grip on regional allies loosens again after Armenia snub
Armenia has asked the French president, Emmanuel Macron, to chair peace talks with Azerbaijan in a fresh challenge to Vladimir Putin’s increasingly loose grip on Russia’s regional allies in the wake of the war in Ukraine. The snub from a traditional ally to Putin, who had hosted an...
Scoop: U.S. creates special representative post focused solely on Palestinian affairs
The Biden administration notified congress on Tuesday that it has appointed Hady Amr as a new special representative for Palestinian affairs, a senior State Department official said. Why it matters: The move is an upgrade in U.S.-Palestinian relations. It is the first time the U.S. has created a Washington-based position...
Oil prices boomerang on OPEC headlines
Oil prices whipsawed Monday as news about what the OPEC oil price cartel would decide at its meeting next month sent traders scurrying. Driving the news: A story in the Wall Street Journal, suggesting that OPEC was considering a 500,000 barrel-a-day increase in production, jolted the crude oil markets at around 9 am ET.
Ukraine marks 9 months of war as regions recover from missile strikes
Ukraine on Thursday marked exactly nine months since the start of Russia's brutal invasion, as parts of the country continued to recover from a barrage of Russian missile strikes the day before. Driving the news: Russian strikes on Wednesday targeted critical infrastructure facilities across Ukraine, causing massive blackouts throughout the...
At least 15,000 missing due to Russian war on Ukraine, official says
More than 15,000 people have gone missing in Ukraine since Russian forces launched their invasion, an official in the Kyiv office of the Hague-based International Commission on Missing Persons said Thursday. The big picture: Matthew Holliday, the ICMP's program director for Europe, told Reuters the numbers were conservative and it...
First Thing: Musk offers general amnesty to suspended Twitter accounts
Fears ‘superspreaders of hate’ will return to social media platform after move. Plus, Biden renews call for assault weapon ban
Pope Francis compares Russia's invasion of Ukraine to Stalin-era famine
Pope Francis compared Russia's invasion of Ukraine to a brutal Stalin-era famine on Wednesday in one of his sharpest condemnations yet, the New York Times reports. Driving the news: During his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, the pope asked people to commemorate "the terrible Holodomor genocide, the extermination by hunger of 1932-33 artificially caused by Stalin" alongside Ukrainians on Saturday.
The U.S. and China hold the world's climate future in their hands
The resumption of U.S.-China climate talks at the recent COP27 summit is a positive sign for global cooperation on climate change, but it's not clear how both sides will now follow through at home to meet their climate commitments. Why it matters: The global community will not be able to...
Twitter is removing less hate speech and taking longer to review it, fresh data on social media disinformation shows
The EU report suggests that Twitter was struggling to combat hate speech even before Elon Musk's takeover. Facebook and Instagram also removed less.
Fauci appears at last White House COVID briefing before retirement
Outgoing NIAID director Anthony Fauci appeared at his last White House press briefing Tuesday, urging Americans to get their updated COVID-19 booster shots. Driving the news: Fauci, who served as President Biden's chief medical adviser since January 2021, announced in August that he would be retiring from government service in December in order to "pursue the next chapter" of his career.
Dominican Republic's treatment of Haitian migrants draws fire
The Dominican Republic is facing international criticism over its treatment and deportation of Haitian migrants. Driving the news: Dominican authorities expelled more than 60,000 Haitians between August and October, a government spokesperson said in a tweet earlier this month. Over 108,000 Haitians have been deported since the beginning of the...
