WDSU

Police investigating a fatal shooting in New Orleans

The NOPD is investigating a shooting death in the 4100 block of North Robertson in the 5th District. Investigators say a woman was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Initial call came in at 7:57 pm it was confirmed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Little Woods murder victim ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man killed this week in a Little Woods shooting was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 34-year-old Renaldo Nickles. New Orleans police found Nickles on Monday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds in the 8800 block of Hayne Boulevard. He was declared dead there. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

8-year-old child fatally shot in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — Police are trying to figure out how an eight-year-old-child was shot in his home. He died later at UMC. It happened when his siblings were in the home as well. It was a sad scene Wednesday morning just before noon. A young brother and sister of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek person of interest in Thalia Street killing

The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying two persons of interest in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on Oct. 5 in the 3500 block of Thalia Street. Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have developed the two pictured subjects...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

One dead following shooting in Fluker

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
FLUKER, LA
WDSU

Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies

The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
BRIDGE CITY, LA
WDSU

Lafourche Parish sheriff makes arrest in Raceland shooting

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff announced that arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday in Raceland. Sheriff Craig Webre said three men, Adam Thomas, 20, Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, and Tyren Lyons, 18, were all arrested in connection with the shooting at the intersection of Buford and St. Louis streets.
RACELAND, LA
WWL

Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
BRIDGE CITY, LA
uptownmessenger.com

8-year-old boy shot to death in Hoffman Triangle

An 8-year-old boy was shot to death in the Hoffman Triangle on Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Sixth District officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 11 a.m. When the officers arrived in the 3200 block of Second Street, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
WDSU

New Orleans police seeking information in October homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department continues to search for leads in a homicide investigation that happened last month. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of $2,500 for information that would lead to an arrest in the murder of John Garrett. Garrett was shot and killed in...
