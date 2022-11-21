Read full article on original website
$2,500 reward offered for arrest in overnight St. Charles Parish shooting
A man survived after being shot twice overnight in St. Charles Parish, prompting an investigation by detectives who are now searching for more answers.
WDSU
Police investigating a fatal shooting in New Orleans
The NOPD is investigating a shooting death in the 4100 block of North Robertson in the 5th District. Investigators say a woman was found on the ground with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. Initial call came in at 7:57 pm it was confirmed...
NOLA.com
Little Woods murder victim ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man killed this week in a Little Woods shooting was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 34-year-old Renaldo Nickles. New Orleans police found Nickles on Monday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds in the 8800 block of Hayne Boulevard. He was declared dead there. No other information...
NOLA.com
Father of three shot dead outside Central City YMCA, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside the Dryades YMCA in New Orleans' Central City. Officers said they were summoned at 3:47 p.m. to the 2200 block of Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, and found the victim found dead in a vehicle. They did not immediately release more information.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after 8-year-old shot, killed in Hoffman Triangle
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting involving a child. According to EMS, an 8-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday morning in Hoffman Triangle. Family identified the boy as Neon Arnold. The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of Second Street. NOPD...
8-year-old child fatally shot in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — Police are trying to figure out how an eight-year-old-child was shot in his home. He died later at UMC. It happened when his siblings were in the home as well. It was a sad scene Wednesday morning just before noon. A young brother and sister of...
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek person of interest in Thalia Street killing
The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying two persons of interest in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on Oct. 5 in the 3500 block of Thalia Street. Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have developed the two pictured subjects...
Woman wanted for firing shots at a group of people, NOPD says
A woman is wanted after detectives with the New Orleans Police Department say she fired shots at a group of people in Algiers Tuesday (Nov. 22) evening.
St. Bernard detectives issue arrest warrant for Violet man accused of homicide
Deputies were called to a home in the 2800 block of Moss Lane on reports of a shooting in the area.
Woman dead, man wounded in Thanksgiving night shootings
New Orleans Police say violence didn’t take a holiday for Thanksgiving. “The NOPD is investigating a shooting death in the 4100 block of North Robertson,” the Public Information Office said.
NOPD searches for 2 in connection to Bourbon Street robbery
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that took place in the 300 block of Bourbon Street earlier this month.
an17.com
One dead following shooting in Fluker
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate shooting that injured woman on Chef Highway
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Chef Highway and Dale Street around 7 p.m. NOPD said a woman suffering from a gunshot wound was taken...
WDSU
Wife of Uptown man carjacked by Bridge City escapee dies
The wife of a man who was carjacked and seriously injured by a Bridge City escapee has died, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner. Stacie Toups died on Wednesday, according to the coroner. Her cause of death is undetermined and remains under investigation. Toups was vocal about the city's juvenile...
WDSU
Lafourche Parish sheriff makes arrest in Raceland shooting
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff announced that arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that happened Tuesday in Raceland. Sheriff Craig Webre said three men, Adam Thomas, 20, Vontras Cleveland Jr., 21, and Tyren Lyons, 18, were all arrested in connection with the shooting at the intersection of Buford and St. Louis streets.
Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies
BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
uptownmessenger.com
8-year-old boy shot to death in Hoffman Triangle
An 8-year-old boy was shot to death in the Hoffman Triangle on Wednesday morning, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Sixth District officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 11 a.m. When the officers arrived in the 3200 block of Second Street, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
fox8live.com
Stacie Toups, wife of carjacking victim Scott Toups, passes away suddenly
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Stacie Toups, the wife of carjacking victim Scott Toups, passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from her husband. No cause of death has been released. Scott was shot twice and carjacked Uptown, by a suspect police say had escaped from the...
Man found shot dead outside West Bank home, JPSO says
A man is dead after being shot on the West Bank late Monday (Nov. 21) night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced.
WDSU
New Orleans police seeking information in October homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department continues to search for leads in a homicide investigation that happened last month. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of $2,500 for information that would lead to an arrest in the murder of John Garrett. Garrett was shot and killed in...
