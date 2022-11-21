Read full article on original website
The healing power of gratitude
How to be more grateful. How to give thanks. What are the benefits of gratitude? Why should I be grateful? Should I be grateful? How to be happier.
Psych Centra
What Are the Physical Symptoms of Grief?
Grief is an emotional response to loss that can lead to physical symptoms as well as mental and behavioral changes. You might have heard the phrase “sick with grief” or the word “heartache.”. These phrases and words reveal a profound truth about grief. Grief doesn’t just affect...
Alcohol Withdrawal Happens to Anyone Who Drinks
It’s become clear to me that most people don’t understand the biological mechanisms behind alcohol withdrawal. When people hear about that, they automatically assume I’m talking about a “drunk,” whatever that means. The truth is, everyone who drinks, even if it’s only one drink, goes through alcohol withdrawal. The difference is that the amount of alcohol and how the body reacts to it determines how severe the withdrawal will be.
thedailytexan.com
Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners
A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
momcollective.com
Gratitude Changes Everything
How can we talk about anything in November without talking about gratitude?. Thanksgiving is more than delicious turkey and warm apple pie (although they’re both good things to be grateful for!) Thanksgiving is the ultimate reminder to be grateful for all we have in our lives — our family, friends, homes, careers, and of course, our health. And the more we practice gratitude, the healthier we’ll be.
Meditation, common drug, help people fight anxiety equally well, study says
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A type of meditation that helps people become more aware of their thoughts and feelings in the present moment is as effective as a "gold standard" antidepressant to treat patients with anxiety disorders, researchers said Wednesday. Findings from the study, led by Georgetown University Medical Center...
The importance of meditation
Meditation has become increasingly popular in the past few decades as a form of psychotherapy. Developed over centuries, meditation refers to a process of self-instruction in which one focuses his attention. For example, when you are sitting upright in a chair, you are meditating. Meditation can be practiced on a formal or informal basis. Meditation has many benefits; it has been proven to reduce stress and anxiety, improve your mental and physical health and creativity, reduce blood pressure and heart rate, and even create spiritual enlightenment.
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
psychologytoday.com
Changing the Personality to Experience More Happiness
Evidence-based suggestions for altering one's personality include changing thoughts to manage anger and cultivating gratitude. Some people need to understand the influence of the past to achieve true personality change. Psychotherapy can lead to corrective emotional experiences and better relationships. Researchers have addressed whether it is possible to change your...
MSNBC
How to embrace an 'attitude of gratitude,' straight from the 'Queen of Manifesting'
Four years ago, when Roxie Nafousi was 27, she found herself without a career or direction, in the grip of addiction and suffering from depression. After hitting rock bottom, a friend introduced her to manifesting – the practice of making your life what you want it to be – a decades-old concept rooted in the power positive thinking. For Nafousi, that sparked an unexpected path to recovery.
KevinMD.com
Letting grief make you stronger
Grief is powerful and can break your heart for the rest of your life, or you can learn from it and become stronger. Losing a loved one is something that everyone will go through, but not all come out as survivors in the end. It’s part of life, but a very difficult part. Think of your loss as a lesson to help you live the rest of your life.
How to practice mindfulness meditation to reduce anxiety, improve focus, and unlock creativity
Mindfulness meditation focuses your attention on the present moment and your current feelings. Benefits of mindfulness mediation include reduced stress, better focus, and improved well-being. To practice mindfulness meditation, focus on your breath and what you feel without judgment. People are often caught up thinking about the past or future,...
verywellmind.com
Is Face Twitching a Symptom of Stress?
Unfortunately, stress is a normalized experience in our culture. From the hustle-mentality many have adopted as a way of meeting their basic needs to the lasting effects of the pandemic, individuals have grappled with adapting to the stress in their daily life. Unfortunately, stress doesn’t only impact one’s mental health—it...
MSNBC
Here's what's behind your holiday blues – and how to cope with loneliness this winter.
Well, you’re not alone. And odds are, if you – or someone you care about – is experiencing that feeling, it could get worse during the holiday season, when what one needs may not be available and disappointment can be overwhelming. Loneliness has become epidemic and the...
psychologytoday.com
How Perfectionism Increases Anxiety and Procrastination
The essence of perfectionism is the illusion that nothing has value unless it’s perfect. Social media can spike perfectionism by flooding you with deceitful representations of others' appearance, accomplishments, or lifestyle. Steps to limit perfectionism include rewarding yourself, holding fast to deadlines, and unplugging from social media. An artist...
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Poorly Can Be Part of Healing
Reframing physical symptoms as a way that the body helps itself can help patients embrace rather than fear their symptoms. The body produces fever that helps fight infections and throwing up is a way of ridding the body of an unhealthy substance. Pain helps us become aware that something is...
psychologytoday.com
The Positive Role of Negative Emotions
Negative emotions are an essential part of being human. They are like a compass, providing guidance when things feel wrong. Suppressing your negative emotions will only make them shout louder. Acknowledge them to give them less power. Acknowledge your negative emotion with "I feel..." rather than "I am ..." This...
psychologytoday.com
When Painful Memories Haunt Us
Eradicating and suppressing painful memories may have detrimental effects to our health. Memories, even painful ones, can serve to challenge our "fixed identities," which can help us grow in new ways. Suppression-induced forgetting, thought-stopping, and recontextualizing painful memories can change the way we remember and reduce the pain. Some memories...
4 Easy Breathing Exercises You Can Try Right Now to Reduce Stress
If the pandemic is still playing an roulette with your stress levels, know that you’re most definitely not alone. Figuring out how to combat stress can be, well, stressful. Thankfully there are a number of relaxation techniques that are easily accessible to us and they only involve using your breath. A growing number of studies show that breathing techniques are effective against anxiety and insomnia, symptoms that are undoubtedly familiar during these uncertain times. Which is why it’s key that we focus on how to optimize the functioning of our bodies and mind through our breath. “To function optimally as human beings,...
KARK
Is anxiety taking over your life?
(Baptist Health) – Occasional anxiety is a part of life. It’s normal to be concerned about things like work, money, or family problems. But sometimes this nervousness and worry can take over your life. If anxiety makes it hard to complete your daily tasks, you may have a more serious issue.
