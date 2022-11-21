ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women's Title, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion On 11/23 AEW Dynamite

On the November 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette announced that AEW asked Thunder Rosa to forfeit the AEW Women's World Championship due to her ongoing absence. In the interest of the women's division having a fighting champion, Rosa agreed to do so. As a result, Jamie Hayter is now the Undisputed AEW Women's World Champion. Hayter won the AEW Interim Women's World Championship by defeating Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear.
Matt Cardona Offers $1,000 To Any Fan Who Can Chronicle His Matches

Do you know your Matt Cardona history. Chris Jericho made a book out of his storied career in wrestling, tracking all of his matches from the very beginning with anecdotes and ratings. Cardona has wrestled over 1500 matches and he wishes he took the same approach as Jericho did when he started out in 2004.
More On WWE Hoping To Get Stone Cold Steve Austin For Another Match

Stone Cold Steve Austin had his return to wrestling earlier this year, main eventing WrestleMania against Kevin Owens. Shortly after the match, which was Austin's first in 19 years, reports and word emerged that Austin enjoyed the experience and was open to doing it more. It seems like that is a distinct reality, to the surprise of absolutely no one.
Ricky Steamboat: I Was Supposed To Face FTR In My Return Match Until AEW Turned Them Face

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discusses his return match and says an AEW booking decision substantially changed it. On November 27, Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event. The legend will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face "Black Machismo" Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This will be Steamboat's first bout since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010.
SCRYPTS Revealed | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including: -Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! __________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Roman Reigns: Bloodline Has Taken More Chicken Shit And Made Chicken Salad Than Anyone In History

The Bloodline, specifically Roman Reigns, has been on top of WWE for over two years since Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020. During this run, Reigns has unified the Universal and WWE Championships to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion while The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) have become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They've also added to the group as Solo Sikoa, the Uso's brother, has joined the ranks and Sami Zayn has become an Honorary Uce.
Kenny Omega: No One Can Talk About AEW All Out Altercation, I Encourage People To Let It Go

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were off AEW television from AEW All Out to AEW Full Gear due to their role in an altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel at AEW All Out. Plenty of details have been reported regarding the altercation, but Tony Khan and the involved parties have not commented on what happened. The aforementioned parties were suspended, Steel was fired, and it is unknown if Punk will return to the company.
Maria Kanellis Hasn't Had Recent Talks About ROH's Women's Division With Tony Khan

Maria Kanellis talks about her relationship with Tony Khan and whether or not there have been any further discussions about her helping out the women's division. Maria Kanellis currently leads Women's Wrestling Army and was a huge part of the Ring of Honor women's division during its resurgence in the summer of 2021. Previously, she said she had conversations with Tony Khan regarding the women's division of ROH underneath Tony's leadership but without a television deal currently, Maria says that all of her talks with Tony recently have been about The Kingdom joining AEW.
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/25 (Taped On 11/23)

AEW taped matches for the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage on November 23 from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/25 (Taped On 11/23) ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) def. Top Flight (Dante...
CHICAGO, IL
Mia Yim Discusses Her WWE Return And Name Change To Michin

On Monday's WWE Raw, Mia Yim officially had her name changed to Michin. The term means "Crazy" in Korean and was first brought up following Yim's return to WWE on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw. Speaking to Steve Fall of Ten Count, Yim addressed the change. "Yes. It's...
AEW Announces Symphony: Series II Will Release On December 1

The Symphony Series is back. All Elite Wrestling announced that Symphony: Series II will release on December 1. Series II tracks include a reimagining of the themes of Adam Cole, Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill, and Dark Order. From AEW:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. --...
