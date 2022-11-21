Read full article on original website
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
Ricky Starks Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Earns AEW Title Match Against MJF
The title match is set for AEW Winter Is Coming. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks, who has his ribs and shoulder taped up, secured the victory with three spears. During the bout, Stokely Hathaway...
Rhea Ripley: Bianca Belair And I Want To Be The Next Steve Austin And The Rock
Rhea Ripley wants to make history with Bianca Belair. Ripley and Belair have history dating back to their time in NXT and they were the final two women in the 2021 Royal Rumble, which was won by Belair. The two were scheduled to face at WWE Money in the Bank, but an injury to Rhea caused the bout to be canceled.
Thunder Rosa Forfeits Women's Title, Jamie Hayter Named Undisputed Champion On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On the November 23 episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette announced that AEW asked Thunder Rosa to forfeit the AEW Women's World Championship due to her ongoing absence. In the interest of the women's division having a fighting champion, Rosa agreed to do so. As a result, Jamie Hayter is now the Undisputed AEW Women's World Champion. Hayter won the AEW Interim Women's World Championship by defeating Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear.
Matt Cardona Offers $1,000 To Any Fan Who Can Chronicle His Matches
Do you know your Matt Cardona history. Chris Jericho made a book out of his storied career in wrestling, tracking all of his matches from the very beginning with anecdotes and ratings. Cardona has wrestled over 1500 matches and he wishes he took the same approach as Jericho did when he started out in 2004.
More On WWE Hoping To Get Stone Cold Steve Austin For Another Match
Stone Cold Steve Austin had his return to wrestling earlier this year, main eventing WrestleMania against Kevin Owens. Shortly after the match, which was Austin's first in 19 years, reports and word emerged that Austin enjoyed the experience and was open to doing it more. It seems like that is a distinct reality, to the surprise of absolutely no one.
Ricky Steamboat: I Was Supposed To Face FTR In My Return Match Until AEW Turned Them Face
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discusses his return match and says an AEW booking decision substantially changed it. On November 27, Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event. The legend will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face "Black Machismo" Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This will be Steamboat's first bout since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010.
SCRYPTS Revealed | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including: -Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! __________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Roman Reigns: Bloodline Has Taken More Chicken Shit And Made Chicken Salad Than Anyone In History
The Bloodline, specifically Roman Reigns, has been on top of WWE for over two years since Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020. During this run, Reigns has unified the Universal and WWE Championships to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion while The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) have become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They've also added to the group as Solo Sikoa, the Uso's brother, has joined the ranks and Sami Zayn has become an Honorary Uce.
Kenny Omega: No One Can Talk About AEW All Out Altercation, I Encourage People To Let It Go
Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were off AEW television from AEW All Out to AEW Full Gear due to their role in an altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel at AEW All Out. Plenty of details have been reported regarding the altercation, but Tony Khan and the involved parties have not commented on what happened. The aforementioned parties were suspended, Steel was fired, and it is unknown if Punk will return to the company.
Bianca Belair On Bringing Her Competitive Mindset To WWE: I Always Want To Give 110 Percent
Bianca Belair says she competes against herself in her quest to be her best. Even before her WWE journey began, Belair was a standout performer; during her collegiate career at Tennessee, she earned All-SEC and All-America honors. Since then, she has continued to strive for greatness, and as the Raw Women's Champion, she is now one of WWE's top stars.
AEW Dynamite (11/23/22) Results: ROH World Title Match, Best Of Seven Continues
AEW Dynamite (11/23) - ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii. - AEW Title Tournament Eliminator Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. - Best Of Seven Series: Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, & Penta El Zero Miedo) (1) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (0)
Maria Kanellis Hasn't Had Recent Talks About ROH's Women's Division With Tony Khan
Maria Kanellis talks about her relationship with Tony Khan and whether or not there have been any further discussions about her helping out the women's division. Maria Kanellis currently leads Women's Wrestling Army and was a huge part of the Ring of Honor women's division during its resurgence in the summer of 2021. Previously, she said she had conversations with Tony Khan regarding the women's division of ROH underneath Tony's leadership but without a television deal currently, Maria says that all of her talks with Tony recently have been about The Kingdom joining AEW.
The Elite mocks Punk and lose, Jamie Hayter's OFFICIALLY champ | Day After Dynamite AFTER DARK
On this special midnight edition of Day After Dynamite, Will is joined by Wrestling Winedown's Lo for a special Thanksgiving show as we talk about Dynamite's wild return to Chicago and all that entails.
Black Label Pro Wrestling 'Releases' Referee For Talking Bad About Taylor Swift
I don't start shit but I can tell you how it ends. Black Label Pro Wrestling sent out a tweet that referee Jeremy Tillema has been "released" for talking bad about Taylor Swift. On behalf of Jeremys and Swifties, I support this karmic decision. Tillema offered the following response:. Incorrect,...
AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/25 (Taped On 11/23)
AEW taped matches for the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage on November 23 from Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Rampage Spoilers For 11/25 (Taped On 11/23) ROH World Tag Team Championship: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) def. Top Flight (Dante...
Mia Yim Discusses Her WWE Return And Name Change To Michin
On Monday's WWE Raw, Mia Yim officially had her name changed to Michin. The term means "Crazy" in Korean and was first brought up following Yim's return to WWE on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw. Speaking to Steve Fall of Ten Count, Yim addressed the change. "Yes. It's...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/22): RUSH, Dark Order, Jake Hager, Willow Nightingale, More
AEW Dark (11/22) - Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) vs. Rosario Grillo & Dean Alexander. - Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) vs. Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, & Jeeves Kay) You can find results from all AEW events in Fightful's results section.
AEW Announces Symphony: Series II Will Release On December 1
The Symphony Series is back. All Elite Wrestling announced that Symphony: Series II will release on December 1. Series II tracks include a reimagining of the themes of Adam Cole, Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill, and Dark Order. From AEW:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. --...
