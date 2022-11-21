Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWCH.com
Newly unionized nurses in Wichita take action to address safety after shot fired inside hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The newly unionized nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita took their first action this week, addressing safety and security at the hospital. This follows the discharge of a gun this month on the Ascension Via Christi St. Francis pediatric floor. National Nurses United...
City of Wichita HR director Bezruki to retire in December amid police accusations
A city spokesperson said Bezruki, 65, has planned to retire for several years, and that the timing of his departure is not related to allegations of an improper relationship with the police union.
KWCH.com
Dashcam video shows arrest of suspect in Wichita child abduction, carjacking
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the moment troopers located a vehicle involved in a carjacking and child abduction out of Wichita. A six-year-old girl was in the vehicle when the suspect stole it. She was not hurt. Oklahoma troopers made the traffic...
KWCH.com
Caught on camera: Van overturns on I-135, no one seriously hurt
The program allows entrepreneurs to pitch business ideas to a panel of judges with an award of up to $50,000 for the winning idea. Via Christi St. Francis nurses union tackling safety first. Updated: 9 hours ago. The request to determine the hospital system's security policy comes after a shot...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita woman pleads guilty in 2020 homicide
A Wichita woman has pleaded no contest to her alleged role in a 2020 drug-related homicide. Twenty-two-year-old Ariana Cook pleaded no contest this week to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping. Cook was one of four people arrested in connection with the death of 47-year-old...
Multiple fire units respond to fire in Sedgwick
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a building fire in the town of Sedgwick, north of Wichita, over the noon hour Wednesday. The fire was in the 300 block of North Lincoln. Fire crews say the building was fully involved when they arrived. Sedgwick County dispatchers say that some Sedgwick County firefighters were […]
One person suffering from smoke inhalation at Wichita house fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire in north Wichita Wednesday over the noon hour. Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation but did not have to go to the hospital. The fire was in the 2800 block of North […]
KWCH.com
1 man flown to Wichita hospital, another arrested after Garden City shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting that left one man injured and led to the arrest of another. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Garden City PD officers responded to the report of a person with a gunshot wound at St. Catherine Hospital. When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man brought the wounded man to the hospital. The investigation led to the arrest of the 20-year-old, David Oliver, of Garden City.
KAKE TV
Records identify alleged armed man who tried to enter Derby elementary school
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Sedgwick County jail records have identified a 35-year-old man who police say tried to enter a Derby elementary school and was armed with a handgun. Billy Jack Daniels, of Latham, was arrested at Stone Creek Elementary Tuesday morning and booked for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm on school grounds, possession of a firearm while under the influence and a hold for another agency, records show.
KWCH.com
Wichita police issue safety reminder for parents following weekend abduction call
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 6-year-old girl is back with her family following an abduction call Sunday when a thief stole a running car in which she was in. Monday, police identified the man who stole the vehicle and later was arrested in Oklahoma as 34-year-old Benjamin Brady. The situation prompted police to issue a safety reminder for parents when it comes to leaving children alone in vehicles.
Wichita woman pleads no contest after man found dead in car
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman entered a plea of no contest to her part in the homicide of a man who was found inside a car in 2020. Sedgwick County officials say Ariana Cook, 22, of Wichita, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit 1st-degree murder and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping on […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Gaige Patrick
Teenager Gaige Patrick was reported missing on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. According to advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved, he was last seen on North Litchfield Street – an area close to 21st and Amidon in northwest Wichita. GAIGE PATRICK. Missing...
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
classiccountry1070.com
Man hit by car, critically injured, at south Wichita intersection
An unidentified man had critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle late Monday night in south Wichita. The man stepped off a curb near 47th Street South and K-15 around 9:25 p.m. and he was struck by a vehicle. Sedgwick County deputies said the man was not in a marked crosswalk.
New employer plans to hire 500 workers ahead of July opening in east Wichita
Scheels, a national sporting goods and entertainment chain, has opened a career center at the Garvey Center and started interviewing prospective employees.
Man with gun arrested after trying to get into Derby school
A man is in custody after he tried to get into a Derby grade school. Police say he had a loaded gun.
KSN.com
Cowley County bridge closed because of safety issue
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Cowley County officials have closed a bridge in a rural area because one element of the bridge is collapsing. Brown’s Bridge is on 155th Road over Silver Creek. It is approximately 2.75 miles north of Kansas Highway 166. It is southeast of Winfield, east-northeast of Arkansas City, and west-southwest of Dexter.
Kansas man sentenced for death of teen and her boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man who admitted killing a teen and her boyfriend was sentenced Friday. Dontenize L. Kelly, 24, of Wichita, was sentenced to 48 years and 10 months, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. He was also sentenced to 35 months for a parole violation.
republic-online.com
Kansas child welfare panel raises issue with guardian ad litem, CASA programs
Megan Monsour, a Wichita adoption and foster care attorney for nearly 15 years, said she struggled at times to recommend foster care over private adoption because "you have to be ready to let a child go." (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
NuWay owner Neal Stong remembered for carrying on crumbly hamburger tradition
Longtime NuWay owner Neal Stong has died. Along with praise he’s received since his Nov. 17 death, his son, Chris, has revealed a family secret that’s sort of a joke but kind of serious, too.
Comments / 0