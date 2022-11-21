Read full article on original website
Local election candidates start campaigns
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The 2022 United States midterm elections may be in the past, but local 2023 elections are approaching, and several candidates are getting their campaigns started. Monday marked the start of the petition filing periods of several cities. Candidates are required to gain community signatures to formally file as candidates for office; […]
Area Jobs Picture Stable from September to October
The jobs picture for both Vermilion County and the City of Danville showed little change from the month of September to the month of October. In Vermilion County, the unemployment rate ticked up from five percent flat in September to 5.1% in October. Vermilion County’s rate stood at 5.3% in October of last year.
Champaign County Circuit Clerk's Office to offer help in expunging criminal records
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Seventh Annual Expungement and Record Sealing Summit will offer help with applying, preparing and filing for expungement and sealing criminal records in Urbana. You will need a copy of your statewide criminal history report. If you have a criminal history report, you will have...
Iroquois County Public Health Department holds long-awaited meeting Monday night
WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — After being postponed on Nov. 2, the Iroquois County Public Health Department’s Board of Health will be meeting on Monday night. This will be the first opportunity for Administrator Dee Schippert to address the Illinois State Police’s investigation of the complaints leveled against her. The meeting’s agenda includes Schippert’s usual reports, […]
City of Danville to waive holiday parking fees
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville will waive fees in select downtown parking areas ahead of the holiday season beginning Nov. 25. The city said this is in support of local small businesses and in the spirit of the holiday season. The downtown parking areas, which will not be restricted to the usual […]
Tanoos expungement un-opposed by prosecution
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It appears that Danny Tanoos will soon have a clean record in regard to the situation that led to his leaving the Vigo County School Corporation. In exchange for Tanoos’ guilty plea in November 2021, the court dropped three charges of bribery and added a misdemeanor charge of unlawful competitive […]
Bennett and Robinson Chiropractic organize sock drive in Danville
DANVILLE – To help residents stay warm this winter, State Senator Scott Bennett, in partnership with Robinson Chiropractic, is having a sock drive to benefit shelters across Danville. “Socks are a major sought-out item of clothing by people experiencing homelessness,” said Bennett (D-Champaign). “With winter approaching, I’m asking people...
ACLU intervenes on behalf of pregnant inmate
The ACLU of Illinois is asking the state supreme court to step in to protect the rights of a pregnant jail inmate accused of murder. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
For that Christmas Shopping Spirit; Stay Local, Come Downtown
As we move into Friday, Black Friday that is, all the predictions are that the high “day after Thanksgiving shopping numbers” will be back, after two years of being kicked around by COVID. Vermilion Advantage president and CEO Tim Dudley says if you are out there this weekend adding to those shopping numbers, please visit local businesses, and make them your first stop. It helps the businesses, helps Vermilion Advantage, and helps the entire county.
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROL
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during November. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Special Downtown Danville Holiday Parking Begins Fri Nov 25th
The City of Danville would like to announce that in support of our local small businesses and in the spirit of the holiday season, parking in select downtown areas will be waived. The downtown parking areas, which will not be restricted to the two-hour limit, are the first two blocks of Vermilion Street and North Street.
City of Terre Haute presents changes to sewage Long Term Control Plan
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - City officials are working on a plan to target Terre Haute's combined sewage overflow. It is called the Long term Control Plan. On Monday, the public was invited to an informational session. The goal was to tell residents about the new changes to the plan.
Vermilion Advantage Graduates “Leadership Tomorrow” Class
Friday, November 18th was the last meeting and graduation of Vermilion Advantage’s 33rd Leadership Tomorrow Class! Vermilion Advantage President/CEO, Tim Dudley, says, “Congrats to all the participants and their mentors for a job well done. It’s your time to shine and make. Danville/Vermilion County a better place!”
Tanoos is one step closer to having his record expunged
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The state has filed its response to an expungement request from a former Vigo County school superintendent. In a filing on Monday, the state says it finds no reason the court cannot approve Danny Tanoos's request. The state says the request appears to meet all...
Danville Police Remind You PLAN AHEAD for a Safe “Blackout Wednesday”
Danville Police are reminding everyone to be safe and avoid tragic, preventable accidents this Thanksgiving Eve. The night before Thanksgiving is commonly called “Blackout Wednesday” due to the amount of people and students back in town for the holiday and wanting to meet up with friends. Quite often, the drinking situation becomes excessive, and the roads become very dangerous.
Salvation Army of Vermilion County Partners with Burlington
Now through Dec. 24th, customers can donate a new or gently worn coat to the local Burlington store. November 21, 2022 – Today, Burlington Stores, a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, announces its 16th annual Burlington Coat Drive in partnership with the national non-profit organization Delivering Good. Coats to be collected and distributed by The Salvation Army of Vermilion County.
Vermilion County Museum Announces December Events
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY MUSEUM RELEASE. The Vermilion County Museum Society, 116 N. Gilbert Street, Danville, IL, 61832, will be hosting a Holiday Open House event on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. This is a FREE event and will be held in the Museum Center building. There will be crafts, snacks, and games for children. Santa will be available for photos from 1:30 to 3:00 PM.
Apply now for annual mentored archery deer hunt at Kickapoo State Recreation area
OAKWOOD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host its third annual mentored archery deer hunting opportunity for adults and youth at Kickapoo State Recreation Area Dec. 13 through Jan. 8. Deadline to apply for a spot is 11:59 p.m. CST Monday, Dec. 5. Those who wish...
Georgetown Preparing for December 4th Holiday Parade
THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS FROM THE GEORGETOWN LADIES COMMUNITY CLUB. The Georgetown Ladies Community Club (GLCC) is excited about the upcoming 2022 Georgetown Holiday Parade. We invite you to consider sponsorship and participating in this terrific community event. The dates for this year’s Holiday Parade is December 4, 2022 at 5:30 pm.
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
