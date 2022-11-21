THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 11/22/22 around 11:50 pm, Danville police responded to the 1000 block of E. Williams St in reference to 911 calls of a man bleeding and asking for help. Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. The victim stated he was at his residence in the 1000 block of E. Williams St when an unknown individual shot him. Witnesses stated they heard multiple gunshots and observed several individuals in dark clothing running east bound from the area. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment but succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased on 11/23/22 around 2:14 am. No other injuries were reported during this incident and no further suspect information is currently available.

DANVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO