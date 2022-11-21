Read full article on original website
Special Downtown Danville Holiday Parking Begins Fri Nov 25th
The City of Danville would like to announce that in support of our local small businesses and in the spirit of the holiday season, parking in select downtown areas will be waived. The downtown parking areas, which will not be restricted to the two-hour limit, are the first two blocks of Vermilion Street and North Street.
Water main repair closing Urbana street
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced on Monday that a water main repair will result in a pair of lane closures on Springfield Avenue in the next two weeks. Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the eastbound lane of Springfield will be closing to traffic to allow to the repair and subsequent […]
Where to find free Thanksgiving meals in Central Illinois
(WAND)- Looking for a Thanksgiving meal? Below is a list of restaurants and establishments offering Thanksgiving day deals. The Decatur Club will be hosting a Thanksgiving Brunch at Club, on Thanksgiving, Thursday November 24th from 11am-130pm. The event is open to Members and Non-Members with advanced reservations. Please call 217-429-4200...
Danville Police Report Homicide; 1000 Block of East Williams Street
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. On 11/22/22 around 11:50 pm, Danville police responded to the 1000 block of E. Williams St in reference to 911 calls of a man bleeding and asking for help. Upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and torso. The victim stated he was at his residence in the 1000 block of E. Williams St when an unknown individual shot him. Witnesses stated they heard multiple gunshots and observed several individuals in dark clothing running east bound from the area. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment but succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased on 11/23/22 around 2:14 am. No other injuries were reported during this incident and no further suspect information is currently available.
Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
Danville Police Remind You PLAN AHEAD for a Safe “Blackout Wednesday”
Danville Police are reminding everyone to be safe and avoid tragic, preventable accidents this Thanksgiving Eve. The night before Thanksgiving is commonly called “Blackout Wednesday” due to the amount of people and students back in town for the holiday and wanting to meet up with friends. Quite often, the drinking situation becomes excessive, and the roads become very dangerous.
Man shot and killed in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting after a man was killed in Danville Tuesday. Police responded to the 1000 block of E. WIlliams St. just before midnight for 911 calls about a man bleeding and asking for help. Police found a 38-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot...
Vermilion County Museum Announces December Events
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY MUSEUM RELEASE. The Vermilion County Museum Society, 116 N. Gilbert Street, Danville, IL, 61832, will be hosting a Holiday Open House event on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. This is a FREE event and will be held in the Museum Center building. There will be crafts, snacks, and games for children. Santa will be available for photos from 1:30 to 3:00 PM.
For that Christmas Shopping Spirit; Stay Local, Come Downtown
As we move into Friday, Black Friday that is, all the predictions are that the high “day after Thanksgiving shopping numbers” will be back, after two years of being kicked around by COVID. Vermilion Advantage president and CEO Tim Dudley says if you are out there this weekend adding to those shopping numbers, please visit local businesses, and make them your first stop. It helps the businesses, helps Vermilion Advantage, and helps the entire county.
Prairie City Wine Room opens in downtown Paxton
PAXTON — Lisa Allen has not had much downtime this month. A special education teacher at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School by day, Allen has been working three nights a week, too, at her newly opened wine bar in downtown Paxton: the Prairie City Wine Room. “To begin with, it’s been...
All I-72 lanes open after car fire
Update 6 p.m. State Police officials said all lanes of I-72 are open. PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 72 in Piatt County due to a car fire. The fire happened at the exit to White Heath at Milepost 170. State Police officials said that a Jeep Commander was […]
Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
Georgetown Preparing for December 4th Holiday Parade
THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS FROM THE GEORGETOWN LADIES COMMUNITY CLUB. The Georgetown Ladies Community Club (GLCC) is excited about the upcoming 2022 Georgetown Holiday Parade. We invite you to consider sponsorship and participating in this terrific community event. The dates for this year’s Holiday Parade is December 4, 2022 at 5:30 pm.
Bennett and Robinson Chiropractic organize sock drive in Danville
DANVILLE – To help residents stay warm this winter, State Senator Scott Bennett, in partnership with Robinson Chiropractic, is having a sock drive to benefit shelters across Danville. “Socks are a major sought-out item of clothing by people experiencing homelessness,” said Bennett (D-Champaign). “With winter approaching, I’m asking people...
Salvation Army of Vermilion County Partners with Burlington
Now through Dec. 24th, customers can donate a new or gently worn coat to the local Burlington store. November 21, 2022 – Today, Burlington Stores, a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, announces its 16th annual Burlington Coat Drive in partnership with the national non-profit organization Delivering Good. Coats to be collected and distributed by The Salvation Army of Vermilion County.
Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday. Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century. Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
Apply now for annual mentored archery deer hunt at Kickapoo State Recreation area
OAKWOOD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host its third annual mentored archery deer hunting opportunity for adults and youth at Kickapoo State Recreation Area Dec. 13 through Jan. 8. Deadline to apply for a spot is 11:59 p.m. CST Monday, Dec. 5. Those who wish...
Local man arrested on impaired driving charges after allegedly driving 101 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man faces impaired driving charges after police say he was driving 101 mph in Clay County on Monday. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper clocked a vehicle traveling at a speed of 101 mph along US 40 near County Road 225 West.
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
Area Jobs Picture Stable from September to October
The jobs picture for both Vermilion County and the City of Danville showed little change from the month of September to the month of October. In Vermilion County, the unemployment rate ticked up from five percent flat in September to 5.1% in October. Vermilion County’s rate stood at 5.3% in October of last year.
