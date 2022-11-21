Driver trapped for nearly an hour in heavily damaged vehicle in Millcreek overnight

A 36-year-old man has serious injuries after crashing into the back of a front-end loader.

The accident happened just before midnight on the bridge in the 2000 block of Peninsula Drive in Millcreek Township.

Once on the scene, first responders found the man trapped inside the heavily damaged Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving. It took firefighters about 40 minutes to cut the driver out of the car.

He was then transported to the trauma center at UPMC Hamot.

Peninsula Drive, at the bridge, was closed down while traffic investigators processed the scene. It has since been reopened.

