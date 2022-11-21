LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer called actively deployed members of the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving. “Michiganders who serve in uniform put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we must recognize the immense sacrifices they make so we can live freely. Right now, many active duty service members are apart from their families, working hard, oceans away from Michigan. I hope we all take some time to honor our service members and their families this Thanksgiving and pray for their safe return home.”

