Related
WILX-TV
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after...
WILX-TV
Whitmer to appoint first Black woman to Michigan’s top court
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to appoint the first Black woman to the Michigan Supreme Court, a spokesman said Tuesday. Kyra Harris Bolden is Whitmer’s choice to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Justice Bridget McCormack, spokesman Bobby Leddy said. An afternoon announcement...
WILX-TV
Michigan man charged with threatening congressman, FBI head
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man used the phone and internet to make violent threats against a California congressman and the head of the FBI, authorities said Tuesday. Neil Walter of the Flint area was arrested and charged in federal court. No one was harmed. Walter’s parents told...
WILX-TV
Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Upper Peninsula following an undercover sting operation. William Michael Brunk, a resident of Baraga County, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felonies. According to authorities, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on a fake Snapchat account with a...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer calls deployed troops overseas to wish a Happy Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer called actively deployed members of the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving. “Michiganders who serve in uniform put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we must recognize the immense sacrifices they make so we can live freely. Right now, many active duty service members are apart from their families, working hard, oceans away from Michigan. I hope we all take some time to honor our service members and their families this Thanksgiving and pray for their safe return home.”
WILX-TV
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 8,933 new cases, 275 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases in Michigan has gone down this week. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,933 new cases of COVID and 275 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 1,276 cases per day, a...
WILX-TV
Michigan health experts give tips on having a safe holiday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency rooms and pediatric units across Michigan are seeing a surge in cases of the respiratory illness RSV as Thanksgiving Weekend approaches. Health experts said there are things you can do to protect the oldest and youngest members of your family. After spending Thanksgiving in the...
WILX-TV
‘The children have been through a lot’ - Michigan families grow, celebrate Adoption Day
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Supreme Court calls it their happiest day of the year, but it’s also known as Adoption Day. Tears of joy (and teddy bears) filled the courtroom. “It is very emotional,” said Pamela Anderson. “The children have been through a lot.”. Anderson...
WILX-TV
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man from Comstock Park was arrested for human trafficking after Mackinac Bridge Authority workers spotted him attempting to smuggle a teen across the bridge and into the Upper Peninsula. The Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the Comstock Park man on...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s bridge bundling project a ‘major success’ - 19 bridges reopened to normal traffic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation’s bridge bundling pilot project was completed Tuesday. Original story: Michigan tests bundling bridge projects together to increase efficiency. The program wrapped up as the Nottawa Road bridge in St. Joseph County reopened to traffic Tuesday. It had been under construction...
WILX-TV
Consumer Alert: Text scams for package deliveries
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Attorney General is warning people of potential delivery scams during the holiday season. On Tuesday, Experts said that the increase in online shopping and home deliveries, there could open the door to opportunities for criminals to disguise themselves as delivery companies. Things...
WILX-TV
Michigan DNR’s Happy Little 5K is back, inspired by Bob Ross
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Bob Ross-inspired race is back. Inspired by Bob Ross’ love of the outdoors, the DNR is bringing back Run for the Trees/ Happy Little 5K. This year’s virtual event will have participants pick what state they would like...
WILX-TV
Oxford Community Schools superintendent Ken Weaver resigns
OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Oxford Community Schools superintendent, Ken Weavers is resigning. The resignation comes just one week before the one-year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting inside Oxford Highschool on Nov. 30, 2021, that left four students dead. The school board president read Weaver’s statement at a meeting on...
WILX-TV
1,000 fish added to Cedar Lake in Delhi Township
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Cedar Lake got 1,000 more fish to boost the population in the waters around Esker Landing Park. Officials in Delhi Township added more fish to Cedar Lake to boost fishing experiences at Esker Lansing. Hundreds of crappies, perch, blue gill as well as walleye, and largemouth bass came to the lake.
WILX-TV
Delhi Township to celebrate the holiday with tree lighting
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Delhi Township is celebrating the holidays with its 26th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration. The celebration will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Gardens. Located at N. Aurelius Road in Holt. The Holt Farmers Market Holiday Open House will take place from...
