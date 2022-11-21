ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WILX-TV

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WILX-TV

Whitmer to appoint first Black woman to Michigan’s top court

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to appoint the first Black woman to the Michigan Supreme Court, a spokesman said Tuesday. Kyra Harris Bolden is Whitmer’s choice to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Justice Bridget McCormack, spokesman Bobby Leddy said. An afternoon announcement...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan man charged with threatening congressman, FBI head

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man used the phone and internet to make violent threats against a California congressman and the head of the FBI, authorities said Tuesday. Neil Walter of the Flint area was arrested and charged in federal court. No one was harmed. Walter’s parents told...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man arrested in undercover trafficking sting operation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Upper Peninsula following an undercover sting operation. William Michael Brunk, a resident of Baraga County, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple felonies. According to authorities, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on a fake Snapchat account with a...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer calls deployed troops overseas to wish a Happy Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer called actively deployed members of the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) to wish them a Happy Thanksgiving. “Michiganders who serve in uniform put their lives on the line to keep us safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we celebrate Thanksgiving, we must recognize the immense sacrifices they make so we can live freely. Right now, many active duty service members are apart from their families, working hard, oceans away from Michigan. I hope we all take some time to honor our service members and their families this Thanksgiving and pray for their safe return home.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan health experts give tips on having a safe holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Emergency rooms and pediatric units across Michigan are seeing a surge in cases of the respiratory illness RSV as Thanksgiving Weekend approaches. Health experts said there are things you can do to protect the oldest and youngest members of your family. After spending Thanksgiving in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Consumer Alert: Text scams for package deliveries

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Attorney General is warning people of potential delivery scams during the holiday season. On Tuesday, Experts said that the increase in online shopping and home deliveries, there could open the door to opportunities for criminals to disguise themselves as delivery companies. Things...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan DNR’s Happy Little 5K is back, inspired by Bob Ross

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Bob Ross-inspired race is back. Inspired by Bob Ross’ love of the outdoors, the DNR is bringing back Run for the Trees/ Happy Little 5K. This year’s virtual event will have participants pick what state they would like...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Oxford Community Schools superintendent Ken Weaver resigns

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Oxford Community Schools superintendent, Ken Weavers is resigning. The resignation comes just one week before the one-year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting inside Oxford Highschool on Nov. 30, 2021, that left four students dead. The school board president read Weaver’s statement at a meeting on...
WILX-TV

1,000 fish added to Cedar Lake in Delhi Township

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Cedar Lake got 1,000 more fish to boost the population in the waters around Esker Landing Park. Officials in Delhi Township added more fish to Cedar Lake to boost fishing experiences at Esker Lansing. Hundreds of crappies, perch, blue gill as well as walleye, and largemouth bass came to the lake.
HOLT, MI
WILX-TV

Delhi Township to celebrate the holiday with tree lighting

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Delhi Township is celebrating the holidays with its 26th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration. The celebration will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Gardens. Located at N. Aurelius Road in Holt. The Holt Farmers Market Holiday Open House will take place from...
HOLT, MI

