WWE Raw Viewership On 11/21 Slightly Down, Rating Drops
Check out the viewership numbers for the November 21 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports WWE Raw on November 21 averaged 1.646 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.648 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18...
Mia Yim Discusses Her WWE Return And Name Change To Michin
On Monday's WWE Raw, Mia Yim officially had her name changed to Michin. The term means "Crazy" in Korean and was first brought up following Yim's return to WWE on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw. Speaking to Steve Fall of Ten Count, Yim addressed the change. "Yes. It's...
AEW Full Gear Fallout | AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Full Show Review & Results
Jon Alba (@JonAlba) and Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for November 23, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 11/28 (Taped On 11/23)
AEW taped matches for the November 28 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on November 23 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28) The Bunny def. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh. Lee...
Rhea Ripley: Bianca Belair And I Want To Be The Next Steve Austin And The Rock
Rhea Ripley wants to make history with Bianca Belair. Ripley and Belair have history dating back to their time in NXT and they were the final two women in the 2021 Royal Rumble, which was won by Belair. The two were scheduled to face at WWE Money in the Bank, but an injury to Rhea caused the bout to be canceled.
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
Ricky Starks Wins AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, Earns AEW Title Match Against MJF
The title match is set for AEW Winter Is Coming. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks won the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals. Starks, who has his ribs and shoulder taped up, secured the victory with three spears. During the bout, Stokely Hathaway...
Roman Reigns: Bloodline Has Taken More Chicken Shit And Made Chicken Salad Than Anyone In History
The Bloodline, specifically Roman Reigns, has been on top of WWE for over two years since Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020. During this run, Reigns has unified the Universal and WWE Championships to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion while The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) have become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They've also added to the group as Solo Sikoa, the Uso's brother, has joined the ranks and Sami Zayn has become an Honorary Uce.
SCRYPTS Revealed | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including: -Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! __________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Saraya Hopes To Get Family Matches On AEW Dark In London
Saraya is looking out for her family. AEW is headed to London in 2023 and when the company makes its first foray into the United Kingdom, Saraya is hoping to get her brother, Zak Knight, and other family members a match on AEW Dark. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya discussed...
NXT On 11/22 Posts Lowest Viewership Number Since August, Demo Rating Drops
Check out the viewership numbers for the November 22 episode of NXT. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports NXT on November 22 drew 624,000 viewers, which is down from the 663,000 viewers the show drew on November 15. Tuesday is the lowest viewership total since the show drew 597,000 viewers on August 9.
Ricky Steamboat: I Was Supposed To Face FTR In My Return Match Until AEW Turned Them Face
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discusses his return match and says an AEW booking decision substantially changed it. On November 27, Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event. The legend will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face "Black Machismo" Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This will be Steamboat's first bout since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010.
Matt Cardona Offers $1,000 To Any Fan Who Can Chronicle His Matches
Do you know your Matt Cardona history. Chris Jericho made a book out of his storied career in wrestling, tracking all of his matches from the very beginning with anecdotes and ratings. Cardona has wrestled over 1500 matches and he wishes he took the same approach as Jericho did when he started out in 2004.
Marina Shafir Wants To Work With The Girls On The Bubble And Ready To Break The Ceiling
Marina Shafir wants to work with the girls on the bubble. Shafir has been aligned with Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero for the majority of her AEW run and has gotten multiple cracks at AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Shafir has had a relatively consistent presence on AEW television due to her alignment with Rose as Rose has been in a long-term feud with Cargill ahead of AEW Full Gear.
AEW Dynamite (11/23/22) Results: ROH World Title Match, Best Of Seven Continues
AEW Dynamite (11/23) - ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii. - AEW Title Tournament Eliminator Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks. - Best Of Seven Series: Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, & Penta El Zero Miedo) (1) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) (0)
Jon Moxley Returning To Wrestling REVOLVER, Orange Cassidy Wants Jake Hager's Hat | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, November 23, 2022. - Wrestling REVOLVER announced that Jon Moxley will make a special appearance at the Season Finale event on December 3. - Ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy said that he wants Jake Hager's beloved hat. -...
Mia Yim: Being Part Of The OC Is An Honor, It Was Probably The Best Way For Me To Come Back To WWE
Mia Yim says she's honored to be part of The OC. Yim previously starred in NXT, and she was called up to the main roster as part of Retribution in 2020. After the group split up, Yim was drafted to Raw, but she didn't make any appearances on TV before her release on November 4, 2021. After she spent a few months with IMPACT Wrestling, Yim returned to WWE on the November 7 episode of RAW and aligned with The OC (AJ Styles, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson).
Bobby Lashley Says He Was Offered Roles In 'Mortal Kombat' And 'Stranger Things'
From 2009 to 2011, Bobby Lashley appeared in a handful of movies including "The Way of War" and "Blood Out." Lashley was between WWE runs during this time and just getting his MMA career off the ground. Speaking to Sidewalk Entertainment, Lashley revealed he had offers to do bigger projects...
The Elite mocks Punk and lose, Jamie Hayter's OFFICIALLY champ | Day After Dynamite AFTER DARK
On this special midnight edition of Day After Dynamite, Will is joined by Wrestling Winedown's Lo for a special Thanksgiving show as we talk about Dynamite's wild return to Chicago and all that entails.
