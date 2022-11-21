ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

WWE Raw Viewership On 11/21 Slightly Down, Rating Drops

Check out the viewership numbers for the November 21 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports WWE Raw on November 21 averaged 1.646 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.648 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. The show averaged a 0.41 rating in the 18...
Fightful

Mia Yim Discusses Her WWE Return And Name Change To Michin

On Monday's WWE Raw, Mia Yim officially had her name changed to Michin. The term means "Crazy" in Korean and was first brought up following Yim's return to WWE on the November 7 episode of WWE Raw. Speaking to Steve Fall of Ten Count, Yim addressed the change. "Yes. It's...
Fightful

AEW Full Gear Fallout | AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Full Show Review & Results

Jon Alba (@JonAlba) and Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) review AEW Dynamite for November 23, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great mattress...
Fightful

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 11/28 (Taped On 11/23)

AEW taped matches for the November 28 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on November 23 from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation (11/28) The Bunny def. Black Onyx. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Emi Sakura & Maki Itoh. Lee...
CHICAGO, IL
Fightful

Roman Reigns: Bloodline Has Taken More Chicken Shit And Made Chicken Salad Than Anyone In History

The Bloodline, specifically Roman Reigns, has been on top of WWE for over two years since Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020. During this run, Reigns has unified the Universal and WWE Championships to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion while The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) have become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They've also added to the group as Solo Sikoa, the Uso's brother, has joined the ranks and Sami Zayn has become an Honorary Uce.
Fightful

SCRYPTS Revealed | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including: -Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! __________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Fightful

Saraya Hopes To Get Family Matches On AEW Dark In London

Saraya is looking out for her family. AEW is headed to London in 2023 and when the company makes its first foray into the United Kingdom, Saraya is hoping to get her brother, Zak Knight, and other family members a match on AEW Dark. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Saraya discussed...
Fightful

NXT On 11/22 Posts Lowest Viewership Number Since August, Demo Rating Drops

Check out the viewership numbers for the November 22 episode of NXT. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports NXT on November 22 drew 624,000 viewers, which is down from the 663,000 viewers the show drew on November 15. Tuesday is the lowest viewership total since the show drew 597,000 viewers on August 9.
Fightful

Ricky Steamboat: I Was Supposed To Face FTR In My Return Match Until AEW Turned Them Face

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat discusses his return match and says an AEW booking decision substantially changed it. On November 27, Steamboat will return to the ring for the first time since 2010 at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event. The legend will team up with FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) to face "Black Machismo" Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner. This will be Steamboat's first bout since he teamed up with his son, Richie, to defeat The Dudebusters (Caylen Croft & Trent Barreta) at an FCW show in 2010.
Fightful

Matt Cardona Offers $1,000 To Any Fan Who Can Chronicle His Matches

Do you know your Matt Cardona history. Chris Jericho made a book out of his storied career in wrestling, tracking all of his matches from the very beginning with anecdotes and ratings. Cardona has wrestled over 1500 matches and he wishes he took the same approach as Jericho did when he started out in 2004.
Fightful

Marina Shafir Wants To Work With The Girls On The Bubble And Ready To Break The Ceiling

Marina Shafir wants to work with the girls on the bubble. Shafir has been aligned with Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero for the majority of her AEW run and has gotten multiple cracks at AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Shafir has had a relatively consistent presence on AEW television due to her alignment with Rose as Rose has been in a long-term feud with Cargill ahead of AEW Full Gear.
Fightful

Mia Yim: Being Part Of The OC Is An Honor, It Was Probably The Best Way For Me To Come Back To WWE

Mia Yim says she's honored to be part of The OC. Yim previously starred in NXT, and she was called up to the main roster as part of Retribution in 2020. After the group split up, Yim was drafted to Raw, but she didn't make any appearances on TV before her release on November 4, 2021. After she spent a few months with IMPACT Wrestling, Yim returned to WWE on the November 7 episode of RAW and aligned with The OC (AJ Styles, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson).
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy