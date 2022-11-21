ORLANDO, Fla. — A 5-year-old boy who was the subject of a Missing Child Alert has been found dead, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home," the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family."

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO