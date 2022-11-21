Read full article on original website
WESH
Blood on apartment door leads deputies to find man shot & killed in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — People living at Vista Haven Apartments in unincorporated Sanford are shaken up after learning that deputies found a man who had been shot and killed inside one of the units Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police tape still dangled from a staircase railing as the Seminole County...
Man found fatally shot in Sanford apartment, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. — A man was found dead inside his apartment Tuesday night following a fatal shooting in unincorporated Sanford, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded to Petunia Terrace in Vista Haven Apartments just before 8:15 p.m....
fox35orlando.com
Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested after brawl with jealous beau who hit her with breakfast sandwich
A Leesburg woman was arrested after a brawl with her jealous beau who hit her with a breakfast sandwich. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Sunday to the 1200 block of Pine Island Drive when 39-year-old Jennifer Louise Reccoppa called 911 to report an attack. Reccoppa said she...
WESH
Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
WESH
Human remains, gun found in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating what they believe is a suspicious death in Orlando. On Wednesday night, Orlando police said human remains and a gun were found in a wooded area near South Semoran Boulevard. The scene is active while homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical...
WESH
'We need justice': Family of 18-year-old killed in Seminole County shooting searches for answers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family is searching for justice after an 18-year-old was gunned down in a Sanford parking lot. Police say the teen was in a car at an apartment complex on State Road 46 when they were targeted. "He was just starting his life. He was...
WESH
Sanford man arrested after police find 4 dogs dead, 39 malnourished
SANFORD, Fla. — A Sanford man has been arrested after Seminole County deputies discovered a horrific case of animal abuse. Deputies were called to the home on East 20th St., on Nov. 22 after being tipped off by a child protective services investigator that there were animals inside the home in poor health.
click orlando
Orlando man gets life sentence for 2018 murder of 83-year-old woman
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man received a life sentence for murdering a grandmother back in 2018, according to Orange County court records. Billy Desrosiers, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday more than four years after he shot and killed his 83-year-old neighbor, Ruby Steplight, court records show.
10NEWS
Video: 12-year-old bicyclist hurt in Central Florida hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Orange County are searching for the driver involved in a crash that sent a boy flying off of his bike and kept going last week. At around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 18, a car traveling along Avalon Park Boulevard hit a child who entered the roadway on a bike from Auburn Cove Lane, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The bicyclist was not in a marked crosswalk.
click orlando
17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
click orlando
Police seek person of interest in Altamonte Springs death investigation
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man back in October. Police initially responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. on Oct....
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found dead hours after he was reported missing from his home in Orange County.
10NEWS
5-year-old boy found dead after Missing Child Alert issued, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 5-year-old boy who was the subject of a Missing Child Alert has been found dead, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home," the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family."
Florida man accused of starving 4 dogs to death; 39 others rescued
A Florida man was arrested after deputies found four dead dogs and over three dozen dogs in poor health in his home, according to officials.
click orlando
‘You left my son for dead:’ Mother demands action after boy hurt in Orange County hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park mother is searching for answers after her 12-year-old son was injured in a car crash while on his bike last Friday. Felicia Lakharam said her worst fear became a reality when her 12-year-old son was hurt in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. The recent crash has traumatized Lakharam and her son. She said she’s now considering getting rid of all of her children’s bicycles.
WESH
Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said early Thursday that missing 5-year-old Aaron Pena had been found dead. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home. We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
fox35orlando.com
1 dead, 1 hurt after suspects shoot into car at Sanford apartments: police
SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and another is hurt after they were shot while sitting inside a car parked outside a Sanford apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the Hatteras Sound Apartments on Island Bay Circle around 1:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported...
