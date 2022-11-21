ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Human remains, gun found in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating what they believe is a suspicious death in Orlando. On Wednesday night, Orlando police said human remains and a gun were found in a wooded area near South Semoran Boulevard. The scene is active while homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Sanford man arrested after police find 4 dogs dead, 39 malnourished

SANFORD, Fla. — A Sanford man has been arrested after Seminole County deputies discovered a horrific case of animal abuse. Deputies were called to the home on East 20th St., on Nov. 22 after being tipped off by a child protective services investigator that there were animals inside the home in poor health.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Orlando man gets life sentence for 2018 murder of 83-year-old woman

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man received a life sentence for murdering a grandmother back in 2018, according to Orange County court records. Billy Desrosiers, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday more than four years after he shot and killed his 83-year-old neighbor, Ruby Steplight, court records show.
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Video: 12-year-old bicyclist hurt in Central Florida hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Orange County are searching for the driver involved in a crash that sent a boy flying off of his bike and kept going last week. At around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 18, a car traveling along Avalon Park Boulevard hit a child who entered the roadway on a bike from Auburn Cove Lane, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The bicyclist was not in a marked crosswalk.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
SANFORD, FL
10NEWS

5-year-old boy found dead after Missing Child Alert issued, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 5-year-old boy who was the subject of a Missing Child Alert has been found dead, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home," the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family."
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘You left my son for dead:’ Mother demands action after boy hurt in Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park mother is searching for answers after her 12-year-old son was injured in a car crash while on his bike last Friday. Felicia Lakharam said her worst fear became a reality when her 12-year-old son was hurt in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. The recent crash has traumatized Lakharam and her son. She said she’s now considering getting rid of all of her children’s bicycles.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said early Thursday that missing 5-year-old Aaron Pena had been found dead. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home. We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead, 1 hurt after suspects shoot into car at Sanford apartments: police

SANFORD, Fla. - One person is dead and another is hurt after they were shot while sitting inside a car parked outside a Sanford apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the Hatteras Sound Apartments on Island Bay Circle around 1:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported...
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy