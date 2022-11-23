Farm Funding: Oregon to receive $1.49 Million for beginning farmers/ ranchers

Oregon will receive $1,493,897 to support education and land access programs for beginning farmers and ranchers.

The federal funding is designed to provide beginning farmers with the tools and resources to succeed.

The awards go to:

Oregon State University

$749,997 to support the OSU Extension Small Farms Program housed within the OSU Center for Small Farms & Community Food Systems, which is developing innovative programs that effectively support the launch and success of beginning farmers and ranchers (BFRs).

Oregon State University Director of the Center for Small Farms & Community Food Systems Garry Stephenson said the grant allows his center to continue its work supporting Oregon’s beginning farmers as they build profitable businesses that contribute to and diversify Oregon’s farm and ranch economy.

"This grant includes a special focus on adapting to and developing resilience in a changing climate. We do this work by collaborating with our extensive network of farmers on cutting edge online and in person education, mentoring through farmer networks, and hands-on demonstration and training,” Stephenson said.

Rogue Farm Corps

$743,900 to support Transitioning Oregon's Farmland: Access, Planning, and Assistance for This Generation and the Next (TOF), which is working to establish Oregon's first regional hub for land access and will provide one-on-one land access support through individualized planning, skill-building, and connections with service providers.

Rogue Farm Corps Project Director and Executive Director Abigail Singer said the average age of farmers in Oregon is 60, and nearly two-thirds of the state’s farmland is expected to change hands in the next 20 years.

“When this land gets put on the open market, it’s at risk for development, real estate investment, and being taken out of agriculture," Singer said. "But in this moment of transition we also have an opening to connect retiring farmers with a new, more diverse generation of farmers who are ready to take the reins. This USDA grant will provide much-needed resources to facilitate this intergenerational transition work, at a time when beginning farmers face huge barriers to entry.”

The awards are part of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s (NIFA) Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program (BRDDP) that supports a wide range of professional development activities across an array of important topics for new farmers and ranchers, such as managing capital, acquiring and managing land, and learning effective business and farming practices.

The award were announced by Oregon U.. S Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.

“Agriculture is deeply ingrained in Oregon’s economy,” Merkley said. “These awards to OSU and Rogue Farm Corps will ensure that Oregon’s new farmers and ranchers are able to thrive and make Oregon’s economy even stronger in the future.”

“This federal investment in the next generation of farmers and ranchers in our state will help ensure a bright future for these traditional Oregon enterprises,” Wyden said. “I’m glad OSU and Rogue Farm Corps have earned these grants, and I will keep battling to secure similar investments that provide opportunities to grow farming and ranching throughout Oregon.”