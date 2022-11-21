Read full article on original website
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
NBC Miami
How to Watch Qatar vs. Senegal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is underway. So far, we’ve seen an upset in the Group A standings following Qatar’s debut battle against Ecuador. In the opening match of the tournament, Ecuador soared to a 2-0 victory over the host nation, and this match against Senegal is the first time Qatar will be returning to the pitch since.
NBC Miami
Where the USMNT Sits in World Cup Group B Standings
The U.S. men's national team made it to the knockout rounds in its last two FIFA World Cup appearances. The USMNT started its 2022 World Cup by picking up a point against Wales. Although, it was somewhat of a disappointing point. The U.S. held a late 1-0 lead before giving...
NBC Miami
Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run
Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
NBC Miami
Spain's Ferran Torres Dedicates Goal to Girlfriend, Coach's Daughter
Spain's forward Ferran Torres not only had immense pressure on Wednesday to perform up to par in front of his country but also to impress his girlfriend -- Sira Martinez -- who also happens to be the coach's daughter. When the 22-year-old executed a penalty kick in the 31st minute...
