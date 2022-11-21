Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama hospitals still fighting low staffing amid an early flu and RSV season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State leaders tell WBRC that many Alabama hospitals are still understaffed and struggling. Now, many are working through an early flu and RSV season. There are more than 200 people hospitalized with the flu across the state as of November 23, but state leaders worry that it’s bound to grow after the holidays while hospital staffing is still low.
WALA-TV FOX10
MBI investigating after Mississippi State Trooper has shots fired into vehicle
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Mississippi State Trooper had their vehicle shot into. According to MBI, the Trooper was on patrol near Newport Road in Holmes County around 6:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day when the incident occurred. The trooper did not...
WALA-TV FOX10
Thanksgiving Debate: Is it dressing or stuffing?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s the Thanksgiving debate that will never die. Is it dressing or stuffing? This is one of many questions searched each year on Google. In Alabama, cornbread dressing is the most searched. You will have to go north or west to find stuffing as the most searched on Google.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama fire marshal offers turkey frying safety tips
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According to the National Fire Protection Association, firefighters in America respond to more than 1,000 fires caused by deep fryers, costing people with more than $15 million in property damage or even deaths. State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen says fires happen all the time, which is...
WALA-TV FOX10
Texas tourist dies at Crab Island after striking his head
DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year old victim went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family . Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
Local non-profit needs help to continue serving the community
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -One Meal Mobile is a local non-profit that helps anyone in need who lives in Alabama. “We don’t care where they live or how much money they make,” said CEO and President Michelle Stewart. “Just come down and get them a free box of groceries from 9:00-1:00.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Retired state trooper accused of selling items he stole from crash scene, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A retired state trooper in South Carolina is accused of stealing items from the scene of a crash and selling those items for money, according to officials. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany has been charged with misconduct...
