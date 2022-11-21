Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
foxla.com
Woman homeless for 6 years gets one just in time for the holidays thanks to local nonprofit
LOS ANGELES - There's no place like home for the holidays. That's particularly true for a woman who has been without one for six years. "Wow, looks so nice!" said 61-year-old Marie Minot. To say Minot was wowed by her new home is an understatement. Everything from the bedroom to...
I Was Living In My Car On Thanksgiving. Then I Met A Food Kitchen Volunteer Who Changed My Life.
"I didn’t know how hard it would be to start over on my own with little money, no support, and a paralyzing case of post-traumatic stress disorder."
foxla.com
SoCal shoppers brave long lines at Honey Baked Ham stores
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - On Thanksgiving Eve, shoppers across Los Angeles County scrambled to get traditional staples in time for the holiday. For many, the ultimate centerpiece for Thanksgiving is the protein and for some, buying a pre-made ham or turkey is the better and more convenient option – even if it means temporarily practicing more patience.
Celebrity chef Carla Hall honored cafeteria workers with Thanksgiving meals at Panorama High School
Celebrity Chef Carla Hall partnered with Jennie-O to give back this holiday season and honored cafeteria workers at Panorama High school with a Thanksgiving meal.
pasadenanow.com
140 Turkeys Prepped and Ready to Go
Pasadena Convention Center, along with its exclusive food and beverage provider Sodexo Live! and volunteers, prepared and carved 140 turkeys for Union Station Homeless Services’ 52nd annual Thanksgiving Dinner in the Park. Tuesday, Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, Councilmember and Pasadena Center Operating Company Board Chair Tyron Hampton, Councilmember Felicia...
foxla.com
Krispy Kreme introduces holiday doughnuts which will launch day after Thanksgiving
LOS ANGELES - You might still be planning for Thanksgiving but Krispy Kreme is already planning for Christmas by rolling out new holiday doughnut flavors starting the day after turkey day. The new festive flavors take inspiration from everyone’s favorite holiday cookies. Better yet, the flavors are "approved by the...
Eater
Brisket and Beef Ribs Turn Heads at This New Long Beach BBQ Spot
An Axiom Kitchen Smoked Meats & BBQ pop-up typically looks something like this: Hunks of smoked beef ribs, thickly sliced brisket, and strips of tri-tip get slathered in herbed clarified butter before hitting a scorching-hot flat top for a finishing sear. Qiana and Ian Mafnas, the Black and Chamorro wife-and-husband team behind the Long Beach pop-up, rotate between helping patrons, leading service calls, and packaging to-go trays; the family unit is a well-oiled assembly line. Son Tai always has a spatula in hand, and daughter Dominique and younger son Robbie assemble platters. Ian mans the grill and Qiana handles the money and orders. Together they run a smooth operation, turning out some of the most interesting takes on Texas-style barbecue anywhere in Los Angeles County.
oc-breeze.com
2022 MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022
You are invited to attend the City of Los Alamitos 11th annual MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland presented by Universal Waste Systems (UWS). The event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza at 10961 Reagan Street and Pine Street. The free event will feature a snow play area sponsored by UWS, Santa and Mrs. Claus, vendors, entertainment by local school performing groups and organizations, tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, sensory calming area, and a children’s fun area. Parking is free for attendees and located at the Los Alamitos Medical Center parking structure.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Kardashians, Jenners help Pasadena homeless shelter in need of Thanksgiving turkeys
The Kardashian-Jenner family has come to the aid of a homeless shelter in Pasadena that was in desperate need of turkeys and other supplies for its annual Thanksgiving dinner.
Two YMCA members walk from Long Beach to US-Mexico Border to highlight youth homelessness
The 125-mile "solidarity journey" kicked off Monday at the YMCA Fairfield family branch in Long Beach.
Operation Gobble: Meal boxes, gift cards for needy families
Five hundred local families will get to do Thanksgiving properly thanks to the generosity of "Operation Gobble."Volunteers with the Rotary Club gave away meal boxes in Carson on Thursday at the DoubleTree hotel, located at 2 Civic Plaza Drive.This is the 31st year of "Operation Gobble." The event is held to benefit families with children in local cities struggling with food shortage.In addition to the meal boxes, families received a $25 grocery gift card to put the finishing touches on their Thanksgiving meals.For more information, visit Operation Gobble.
Turkey giveaway in Inglewood feeds thousands ahead of Thanksgiving with help from Rams, Chargers
"This is a huge help for a lot of families and I think it reminds us to give back when we do have it," said an Inglewood resident.
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
micechat.com
HERE WE GO! Disneyland & Theme Park Black Friday Ticket Deals
We’ve been waiting for the theme park ticket deals to drop and they have finally arrived! Use the MiceChat links below and promo code for the best value. Note that Disneyland tickets purchased today will be good for first use through 2024, so they make the perfect Christmas gift!
whatnowlosangeles.com
Long Beach’s Red Room to Become Baby Gee
Red Room — located on Long Beach’s famed Fourth Street in North Alamitos Beach (1227 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802) — is set to become Baby Gee bar, according to new owners Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores. Johns told What Now LA the incoming bar...
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
spectrumnews1.com
Woodland Hills mom decorates more than 300 trees in her home
LOS ANGELES — For more than 20 years, a Woodland Hills women has been setting up a forest of Christmas trees in and around her home. Alison Siewert started in 1999 when her daughter was born but steadily grew over the years. This year, she has 307 Christmas trees.
Vehicle plows through convenience store in Arcadia
Firefighters from the Arcadia Fire Department responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store Thursday morning after a car plowed into the business. It happened around 7 a.m. at a store on South Baldwin Avenue. Responding crews found a dark blue sedan that had crashed through the doors and came to a stop after colliding with several […]
pasadenaweekly.com
Renters rejoice Measure H’s success
A victory for the Pasadena Tenants Union, Measure H has passed with 52.11% in favor and 47.89% against. The charter amendment alters the city’s annual rent control ordinances to 75% of the current CPI and institutes an independent board that will oversee rent adjustments and adjudicate petitions. “This is...
