Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kscbnews.net
Seward County Commission Meets, Approves Landfill Wage Increase
The Seward County Commission met Tuesday evening at 5:30pm. Commissioners heard a presentation from the local Martin Luther King Jr. committee regarding the upcoming 4 day event as January 2023 will mark the 40th year of his birthday being recognized as a Federal Holiday. The Committee invited the Commissioners to be in attendance or support this Four-Day event.
kfdi.com
Traffic stop leads to investigation in southwest Kansas
A traffic stop in Meade County led to a lengthy investigation. Deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 54 Wednesday afternoon and found nine people including two passengers under 10-years-old. That raised fears of a possible human trafficking operation. Authorities said the other seven passengers were not related to the...
kscbnews.net
Liberal City Commission Approves City Audit
The Liberal City Commission met on Tuesday evening and approved the 2021 Audit of the City as done by Hay, Rice, and Associates, then approved the contract with Hay, Rice for auditing services for 2022. Commissioners approved Resolution 2390, an Environmental Abatement of property at 217 E. 9th Street for...
KWCH.com
Human trafficking investigation follows Meade County traffic stop, children taken into protective custody
MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday-afternoon traffic stop in Meade County led to an investigation into possible human trafficking. The Meade County Sheriff’s Office said during the stop at miles marker 51 on US-54, there were nine people in a vehicle, two of which were children younger than 10 year old.
Two from Garden City arrested for alleged drug distribution
GARDEN CITY — At approximately 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers of the Garden City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Silverado in the 1200 block of North Eighth. Officers had prior knowledge that the license plate was stolen out of Garden City, according to a media release.
Garden City police: Man injured in shooting
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in the 900 block of N. 9th Street. According to the department, officers responded to St. Catherine Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by the shooting suspect, a 20-year-old […]
kscbnews.net
Padro Jimon Us
Padro Jimon Us, age 38, died Friday, November 4, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born on December 14, 1983, the son of Tomas Jimon Juarez and Maria Us in Joyabaj, el Quiche, Mexico. Padro married Maria Pablo Perez on October 6, 2016, in Liberal, Kansas. He was the father of one son, Kamil Anibal and one daughter, Keyli Juanita. Padro was always a good husband and a very loving father. He was always quick to lend a helping hand and to share a smile with everyone he met. Pedro will always be remembered by all those that knew him as a man of great faith.
kscbnews.net
Abraham Ricardo Gonzalez
Abraham Ricardo Gonzalez, age 30, died Friday, November 4, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born on September 8, 1992, the son of Juan Riquiac Aguilar and Juana Gonzalez. Abraham married Sindy Yosmery Ailòn Mendoza on October 29, 2022. He was a very loving husband and always present for his wife, Sindy Yosmery. Abraham was an exemplary man of faith and righteousness.
kscbnews.net
Robert William Wright
Robert William Wright, age 67, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas. He was born on February 12, 1955, the son of Myrle Estle and Arlene Janice (Smid) Wright in Odessa, Texas. Robert graduated from Liberal High School in Liberal, Kansas and continued his education in Arkansas and at SCCC Nursing Program. He was a self-taught guitarist starting from the age of 12 to the present. Robert gave guitar lessons and played all over the United States. His stage name was Robert “Seldom” Wright. He loved guns, hunting and shooting, camping, fishing, and hiking. He had a great love for the mountains. Robert had many many friends he played and jammed with. Lives are richer because he was here. Robert will be missed.
kscbnews.net
SCCC Winter Concert Slated for Dec. 2
One week after the Thanksgiving holiday, it’s time to shift gears with holiday-themed programs of all kinds. While elementary schools might feature a costume or two, Seward County Community College’s music department has an evening of choral and orchestral music planned. The SCCC Concert Band and Concert Choir...
Comments / 0