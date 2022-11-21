ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

kscbnews.net

Seward County Commission Meets, Approves Landfill Wage Increase

The Seward County Commission met Tuesday evening at 5:30pm. Commissioners heard a presentation from the local Martin Luther King Jr. committee regarding the upcoming 4 day event as January 2023 will mark the 40th year of his birthday being recognized as a Federal Holiday. The Committee invited the Commissioners to be in attendance or support this Four-Day event.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Traffic stop leads to investigation in southwest Kansas

A traffic stop in Meade County led to a lengthy investigation. Deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 54 Wednesday afternoon and found nine people including two passengers under 10-years-old. That raised fears of a possible human trafficking operation. Authorities said the other seven passengers were not related to the...
MEADE COUNTY, KS
kscbnews.net

Liberal City Commission Approves City Audit

The Liberal City Commission met on Tuesday evening and approved the 2021 Audit of the City as done by Hay, Rice, and Associates, then approved the contract with Hay, Rice for auditing services for 2022. Commissioners approved Resolution 2390, an Environmental Abatement of property at 217 E. 9th Street for...
LIBERAL, KS
KSN News

Garden City police: Man injured in shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday in the 900 block of N. 9th Street. According to the department, officers responded to St. Catherine Hospital for the report of a gunshot victim. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital by the shooting suspect, a 20-year-old […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
kscbnews.net

Padro Jimon Us

Padro Jimon Us, age 38, died Friday, November 4, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born on December 14, 1983, the son of Tomas Jimon Juarez and Maria Us in Joyabaj, el Quiche, Mexico. Padro married Maria Pablo Perez on October 6, 2016, in Liberal, Kansas. He was the father of one son, Kamil Anibal and one daughter, Keyli Juanita. Padro was always a good husband and a very loving father. He was always quick to lend a helping hand and to share a smile with everyone he met. Pedro will always be remembered by all those that knew him as a man of great faith.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Abraham Ricardo Gonzalez

Abraham Ricardo Gonzalez, age 30, died Friday, November 4, 2022, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was born on September 8, 1992, the son of Juan Riquiac Aguilar and Juana Gonzalez. Abraham married Sindy Yosmery Ailòn Mendoza on October 29, 2022. He was a very loving husband and always present for his wife, Sindy Yosmery. Abraham was an exemplary man of faith and righteousness.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

Robert William Wright

Robert William Wright, age 67, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas. He was born on February 12, 1955, the son of Myrle Estle and Arlene Janice (Smid) Wright in Odessa, Texas. Robert graduated from Liberal High School in Liberal, Kansas and continued his education in Arkansas and at SCCC Nursing Program. He was a self-taught guitarist starting from the age of 12 to the present. Robert gave guitar lessons and played all over the United States. His stage name was Robert “Seldom” Wright. He loved guns, hunting and shooting, camping, fishing, and hiking. He had a great love for the mountains. Robert had many many friends he played and jammed with. Lives are richer because he was here. Robert will be missed.
LIBERAL, KS
kscbnews.net

SCCC Winter Concert Slated for Dec. 2

One week after the Thanksgiving holiday, it’s time to shift gears with holiday-themed programs of all kinds. While elementary schools might feature a costume or two, Seward County Community College’s music department has an evening of choral and orchestral music planned. The SCCC Concert Band and Concert Choir...
LIBERAL, KS

