Henry Ford
3d ago

I think if there's a rail strike, there should be a tax payers strike too. Shut it all down!and let's show Washington who's really in charge of THEIR paychecks.

Jacob Meinema
3d ago

good job railroad union stick it to the demented old man. keep dragging him down hopefully people see what is really going on

Ohio girl
3d ago

wait.wasnt hidin Biden bragging that he personally advertedthestrike with his negotiations??

