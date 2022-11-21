KCPD takes over search for 74-year-old woman last seen four days ago in Kansas City

Kansas City police are taking over a silver alert investigation for a woman last seen four days ago.

Margorie Thompkins was last seen Thursday getting into a black vehicle at University Health hospital wearing a black hat, dark winter coat, blue and purple scarf, purple shirt, gray sweatpants and black and white shoes.

She uses a wheelchair, is diagnosed with dementia and has several medical conditions that require medication.

Thompkins is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds. She has gray and brown hair and brown eyes.

The investigation was originally handled by the Harrisonville Police Department.

Anyone with information about Thompkins or her whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Kansas City Police Department ’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.