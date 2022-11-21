ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement

Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
